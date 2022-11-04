ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins Sign Free Agent Prospect Convicted Of Bullying Disabled Classmate

By Jason Hall
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMvBp_0iz2vSVW00
Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller , an NHL prospect whose draft rights were relinquished after his past conviction of abusing and bullying a developmentally disabled classmate were made public, to an entry-level contract on Friday (November 4), ESPN reports.

Miller, 20, a defenseman, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth-round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft before a detailed account of himself and another middle classmate's conviction in juvenile court on charges of racially abusing and bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers , who is Black, in 2016 was made public shortly after.

Meyer-Crothers' mother alleged that Miller began abusing her son in second grade, which included repeated usage of racial epithets and continued for several years prior to the conviction.

"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," Miller said in a statement released by the Bruins and obtained by ESPN on Friday. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago."

"... To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong an unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."

Bruins president Cam Neely said the team's decision to sign Miller took place after the franchise's hockey operations department and community relations group spent time with the 20-year-old during the past few weeks to "better understand" who he is as a person and "learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school."

"During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others," Neely said in a statement obtained by ESPN . "The expectation is that he will continue this important educational work with personal development and community programs as a member of the Bruins organization."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Boston

Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL TOUGH GUY SUGGESTS MITCHELL MILLER COULD HAVE A TARGET ON HIS BACK

The Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins debacle has been all the rage this week, as the implications of the transaction are considerable. Miller was charged in juvenile court for the abuse of an intellectually disabled classmate, including racially charged insults and slurs. The victim's mother insists that it was not an isolated incident, rather years of consistent bullying.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Independent

NHL commissioner says Bruins recruit who abused Black classmate is ineligible: ‘The culture... is one of inclusion’

The Boston Bruins NHL team is facing condemnation after it signed a player who admitted to bullying and using racist language toward a student with developmental disabilities.Mitchell Miller, 20, was signed to the Bruins on Friday and is reportedly ineligible to play in the professional league, according to its commissioner.Mr Miller had been assigned to play for the Providence Bruins, which is Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate team.The New York Times reports that Bruins players and the commissioner of the NHL have both expressed their disapproval of the deal."It’s not something anyone in this room stands for," Bruins forward Nick...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
The Spun

Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70

A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy