Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants

Photo: Getty Images

It's pretty easy to find Chinese , Mexican, and Italian cuisine wherever you go. But Spanish restaurants are more sparse, though they typically serve up some super delicious dishes.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants. The website states, "Spanish restaurants are a little harder to find, though there are some incredible places to try top Andalusian, Basque, Catalan and other regional dishes. From perfect paella to terrific tapas – and everything in between – here’s where to find the best Spanish restaurants in the US."

Four Texas eateries made the list: Barlata Tapas Bar in Austin, Si Tapas in Dallas, Sketches of Spain in Dallas, and BCN Taste & Tradition in Houston.

The website credits features like fresh ingredients, sleek aesthetics, happy hour deals, warm service, and delicious food as reasons for these restaurants' spots on the list.

The full list of America's best Spanish restaurants can be found on LoveFOOD's website .