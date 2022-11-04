Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race
The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
sachsenews.com
Election Day is today
Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots for races at the federal, state, county and local levels. Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. Polling locations include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd., Wylie Senior Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Thomas St. and Collin College’s Wylie Campus, which is located at 391 Country Club Rd, for Collin County residents.
Voter turnout in Collin County reaches 38% during early voting for Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with about 38% of registered voters in Collin County casting a ballot. (Courtesy Pexels) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Collin County for the Nov. 8 election was about 38%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 3, 265,367...
Voter turnout in Denton County reaches 36% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with 218,077 ballots cast in Denton County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Denton County for the Nov. 8 election was about 36%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 218,077 voters cast in-person ballots...
sachsenews.com
One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her then 3-year-old son and remained at-large until this year.
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Supreme Court denies Amber Guyger's appeal in Botham Jean murder
DALLAS — The Supreme Court has denied former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's appeal over her murder conviction in the shooting death of Botham Jean in 2018, according to a ruling Monday. Guyger's attorneys had argued in a petition for writ of certiorari that Guyger's "rights to due process...
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
dmagazine.com
Jury Awards $21 Million to a Man in Vegetative State After Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center
A Dallas County jury has just awarded the family of Carlos Rojas $21 million after he was left in a vegetative state following his leg surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in 2017. Rojas’ mother, Wilda Jennifer Rojas Graterol, filed the suit in 2021 against a registered nurse anesthetist, a...
Former DFR firefighter sent to prison for DWI accident
A former Dallas firefighter who killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child five years ago in a drunk driving accident has taken a plea deal.
Supreme Court denies review of Amber Guyger murder case and 10-year prison term
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger today lost her final appeal. The US Supreme Court denied a review of her murder case and 10-year prison term.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
KTEN.com
Top Rated Best Dallas Drug Crime Defense Lawyer John Helms Offers New Case Study
Rated Best Dallas Drug Defense Lawyer John Helms Helps Defend Texans Indicted On Controlled Substance Possession Drug Charges. Dallas State and Federal Drug Defense recently published a case study by criminal defense attorney John Helms that details:. Meth trafficking arrests. What Is Drug Possession?. What Is Drug Possession In Texas?
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
