Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) Gives Disappointing Outlook
Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock fell 10.24% (As on November 2, 11:27:57 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company gave a disappointing outlook for bookings in the fourth quarter, suggesting that consumer preferences are shifting away from higher cost rentals that thrived during the pandemic and back to urban and cross-border destinations. Airbnb reported 99.7 million nights and experiences booked in the three months ended in September, falling short of analysts’ estimates of 99.9 million. Airbnb also said it expects average daily rates to moderate this quarter due to a strong dollar and a shift in people heading back to cities, which tend to have lower rates based on smaller-sized accommodations. The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion, with the low end of that range below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.86 billion.
KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Surpasses Analysts’ Expectations
KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) stock rose 1.25% (As on November 2, 11:31:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s after-tax distributable earnings fell 11% in the third quarter from a year earlier on a steep drop in transaction fees, although the result came in ahead of expectations. Initial public offerings and debt refinancings, which KKR’s capital markets unit helps arrange, were down sharply this quarter, while the Federal Reserve’s hiking of interest rates pushed about financing costs and fueled stock market volatility. After-tax distributable earnings fell to $823.7 million. KKR said income from its capital markets unit tumbled 41% to $116.1 million a year earlier. Income from investments made out of its balance sheet fell to $285 million, a 36% slide as the firm cashed out fewer assets from its private equity portfolio amid the volatility. KKR said its private equity funds depreciated by 4% during the third quarter. Opportunistic real estate funds were down 1% while leverage credit funds gained 1%. By contrast, Blackstone Inc reported a 0.3% decline in its corporate private equity funds and a 0.6% drop in its opportunistic real estate funds. KKR’s fee-related earnings rose 2% to $541.8 million due to an increase in management fees owing to strong fundraising and the closing of its acquisition of Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc. KKR struck deals worth $16 billion during the quarter, raised $13 billion of new capital, generated $496.5 million as carried interest, and held $113 billion of unspent capital. Total assets under management stood at $496 million. The firm declared a regular dividend of 15.5 cents per share.
Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Gave Strong Outlook
Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stock rose 2.59% (As on November 1, 12:04:50 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered quarterly financial results that topped Wall Street’s guidance and followed with a strong outlook. Arista has been steadily growing its market share in both cloud computing and corporate networks, and the company’s stock received a big boost last week when Meta laid out some aggressive capital spending plans for 2023. Investors believe it will be one of the main beneficiaries of Meta’s expanded outlay. Non-GAAP net income of $391.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $236.9 million, in the third quarter of 2021.
Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Topline Grows 33%
Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock plunges 13.97% (As on November 3, 11:43:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Product revenue was $468.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39.0% compared to $337.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Service revenue was $680.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.4% compared to $530.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Total billings were $1.41 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32.6% compared to $1.06 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Total deferred revenue was $4.19 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 35.0% compared to $3.11 billion as of September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $324.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $223.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.8%. Non-GAAP net income was $262.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $165.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations was $483.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $398.8 million for the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $395.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $329.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) surpass analysts’ expectations
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) stock rose 4.40% (As on November 3, 11:40:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. For the full third quarter, global room night growth was 8%, with Europe high single digits; the U.S. up almost 30%; rest of world, up over 10%; and Asia, down mid single digits. September was the first month of room night growth in Asia versus 2019 as the delayed recovery continues in that region. And mobile apps represented about 45% of our Q3 total room nights, an increase of slightly over 40% in the second quarter. Total mobile bookings represented over 60% of the total room nights in the third quarter, also an increase from the second quarter. The international mix of the total room night in Q3 was about 45%, in line with Q2. Our Q3 cancellation rates continue to be below 2019 levels as they were in Q2. Q3 gross bookings increased 27% versus 2019 or 41% on a constant currency basis. The 27% increase in gross bookings was 19 percentage points better than the 8% room nights increase due to 28% higher accommodation constant currency ADRs and also due to 4 points from strong flight gross bookings across the group, partially offset by the 14% points of negative impacts FX movements.
Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Profit Falls
Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stock fell 0.78% (As on November 3, 11:41:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $0.33 billion for the third quarter of FY 22compared with $1.52 billion in last year’s third quarter. Book value of $27.00 per share, down 65 percent from $77.24 per share at September 30, 2021. MetLife reported third quarter 2022 premiums, fees and other revenues of $19.6 billion, up 68 percent from the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net investment income was $4.2 billion, down 27 percent from the prior-year period, driven by lower variable investment income primarily due to lower private equity returns. Net derivative losses amounted to $480 million, or $379 million after tax during the quarter, primarily driven by an increase in long-term interest rates. Retirement and Income Solutions Adjusted earnings were $345 million, down 56 percent, largely driven by lower variable investment income. The notable item in the current-year period, related to a favorable reinsurance recapture, was a partial offset.
Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Beats FFO Expectations
Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock rose 6.67% (As on November 3, 11:42:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. EQIX in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the adjusted funds from operations per share of $7.73,...
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) gave weak forecast
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock fell 7.80% (As on November 3, 11:40:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was slammed by slowing demand for mobile phones in the face of surging prices globally. However, for Apple product revenues, Qualcomm now expects to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from its previous 20% assumption. . QCT revenues of $9.9 billion were up 28% year-over-year, including record performance across handsets, automotive and IoT. In automotive, the design win pipeline across connectivity, digital cockpit and ADAS is now greater than $30 billion. The company has also completed the acquisition of Arriver, which enhances the ability to deliver open, scalable, fully integrated and competitive ADAS solutions. In IoT, the company extended the chipset road map to capitalize on trends driving the connected intelligent edge, notably, the conversions of personal computing with mobile; the intersection of physical and virtual spaces; the enterprise transformation of the home; the expansion of broadband; and the ongoing digital transformation across many verticals. In consumer IoT, the company has increased OEM design wins in ecosystem traction for the next-generation Windows on Snapdragon solutions, which incorporate the custom CPUs. The company has announced a multiyear agreement with Meta to develop premium virtual reality and mixed reality experiences starting with next-generation devices powered by custom Snapdragon XR platforms. In licensing, the company has extended the agreement with Samsung through 2030, establishing an important benchmark for the long term and for future renegotiations.
Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Total Assets Declines
Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stock fell 0.85% (As on November 1, 12:03:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. The quarterly results were hampered by elevated operating costs resulting from higher selling, general and administrative expenses. However, the downside was partly offset by sound contributions from its Merchant and Issuer businesses. Adjusted operating income of $930.6 million grew 8.8% year over year in the third quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 45.2% improved 240 basis points (bps) year over year in the quarter under review. Meanwhile, the business-to-business part is integrated into the Issuer Solutions segment, while the consumer unit is attached to the Consumer Solutions segment. Subsequently, the three reportable segments emerged as Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Consumer Solutions from the third quarter of 2022. Global Payments exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,993.8 million, up 0.7% from the 2021-end level. Total assets of $43.9 billion declined 3% from the level at the 2021 end. Long-term debt amounting to $12.3 billion increased 7.7% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021. The current portion of long-term debt was $1,157.8 million at the third-quarter-end. Total equity fell 11.6% from the 2021-end level to $22.9 billion.
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Misses Earnings Expectations
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) stock fell 4.55% (As on November 1, 12:01:32 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. The Michigan-based company has battled supply chain issues and a shortage of materials to make its devices, including the semiconductors it uses amid a worldwide shortage of chips. This chip shortage may last well into 2023, many executives have warned. Demand for elective surgeries has rebounded since shutting down during the pandemic, when hospitals were nearly entirely focused on treating Covid patients. Organic net sales increased 9.9% in the quarter including 10.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.7% from lower prices. MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $2.6 billion increased 10.2% in the quarter and 13.5% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 10.8% in the quarter including 9.8% from increased unit volume and 1.0% from higher prices. Orthopaedics and Spine net sales of $1.9 billion increased 4.4% in the quarter and 8.7% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 8.7% in the quarter including 11.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 2.9% from lower prices. The adjusted gross profit margin was 62.6% in the quarter, and adjusted operating income margin was 22.3% in the quarter. Adjusted net earnings of $810 million decreased 3.8% in the quarter.
NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) topline grows 20%
NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock rose 4.57% (As on November 1, 12:03:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. However, the company was impacted by the weakening macro-environment in our consumer-exposed IoT business. At the same time, demand in both the automotive and industrial markets continues to be resilient, driven by secular and company-specific drivers, along with incrementally improved supply. The automotive segment is NXP’s largest and also its fastest-growing, delivering revenue of $1.8 billion in the quarter, up 24% from a year ago. Still, NXP actually saw growth across the board. The “Industrial & IoT” segment did $713 million in sales, up 17%, while “Communications Infrastructure and Other” added an additional $518 million in revenue, up 14%. The company’s smallest business, Mobile, generated $410 million in sales, up 19%. Cash flow from operations was $1,144 million, with net capex investments of $281 million, resulting in non-GAAP free cash flow of $863 million.
Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) still in loss
Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) stock fell 3% (As on November 4, 1:50:53 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Organic sales increased 16% in the same period with double-digit gains in all regions. Seed net sales grew 5% and organic sales increased 8% year over year, with notable gains in EMEA as well as North America soybeans, partially offset by the reduction of corn acres and canola volumes in North America. Price was up 7% globally, led by continued execution on the Company’s price for value strategy and recovery of higher input costs. Crop Protection net sales grew 22% and organic sales increased 26%, with broad-based gains across all regions. Volume gains were driven by continued penetration of new products, including Enlist and Arylex herbicides and Onmira fungicide. Price gains reflected strong execution across all regions in response to cost inflation.
SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Posts Mixed Results
SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) stock fell 1.95% (As on November 2, 11:28:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. The gross profit surged 17.4% to $3,488.9 million, and the gross margin expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 18.2%. This year-over-year growth in the gross profit was fueled by elevated volumes, efficient inflation management and progress in the company’s partnership growth management efforts. SYY witnessed product cost inflation of 9.7%, which was measured by estimated changes in product costs, mainly in the dairy and frozen categories. Foreign currency had a negative impact of 2.5% on the gross profit. The adjusted operating income of $770.3 million grew by $85.2 million from the year-ago period. As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $437.7 million and approximately $10.8 billion of debt outstanding. During the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, Sysco returned $517.0 million to shareholders via $267.7 million of share repurchases and $249.3 million of dividends. Cash flow from operations was $158.6 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, which was $47.8 million higher compared to the prior year period. Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 were $144.8 million. Free cash flow for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $13.8 million.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) surpass FFO estimates
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock fell 6.45% (As on November 2, 11:26:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both topline & bottomline. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income allocable to the common shareholders was $2,712.2 million compared to $442.3 million in 2021, representing an increase of $2,269.9 million. The $148.4 million increase in self-storage net operating income in the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 is a result of a $91.9 million increase attributable to the Same Store Facilities and a $56.5 million increase attributable to our Non-Same Store Facilities. Revenues for the Same Store Facilities increased 14.7% or $105.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot, partially offset by decline in occupancy.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ:MDLZ) beats analysts’ expectations
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stock rose 1.18% (As on November 2, 11:2:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $351 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 100 basis points to 37.4 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing. Adjusted Operating Income increased $118 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 110 basis points to 16.1 percent, with input cost inflation and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing and SG&A leverage.
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) selling Clean Energy Businesses
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) stock fell 0.16% (As on November 4, 1:52:08 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported 2022 third quarter net income for common stock of $613 million compared with $538 million in the 2021 third quarter.
McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Raises EPS Guidance
McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) stock rose 2.90% (As on November 2, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the earnings estimates for the second quarter of FY 23. U.S. Pharmaceutical Segment second-quarter revenues were $60.1 billion, an increase of 12%, driven by increased volume of specialty products, including higher volumes from retail national account customers, and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions. Prescription Technology Solutions Segment second-quarter revenues were $1.0 billion, an increase of 9%, driven by growth in prescription volumes in our third-party logistics business and higher technology service revenues. Medical-Surgical Solutions Segment second-quarter revenues were $2.8 billion, a decrease of 9%, driven by lower sales of COVID-19 tests, partially offset by growth in the primary care business. International Segment second-quarter revenues were $6.2 billion. On an FX-Adjusted basis, revenues were $6.9 billion, a decrease of 25%, driven by the divestitures of McKesson’s UK and Austrian businesses.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) sales falls
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 1.33% (As on November 2, 11:21:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The sales revenues of Paxlovid totaled 7.5 billion dollars in the third quarter driven by the U.S. launch under emergency use authorization at the end of 2021 and international launches in late 2021 or early 2022.
AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Profit Falls
AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) stock rose 1.60% (As on November 1, 12:04:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the adjusted earnings of $725 million, compared with $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a decrease of 29.7%. Adjusted earnings included a variable investment income loss of $40 million from alternative investments, which was $0.11 per share below return expectations. Further, adjusted earnings reflects $70 million, or $0.11 per share, of net investment income for a make-whole call of a security in the Japan segment. The weaker yen/dollar exchange rate impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.08. Total revenues were $4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Total investments and cash at the end of September 2022 were $114.5 billion, compared with $146.0 billion at September 30, 2021. The decline in the portfolio is principally driven by the weaker yen and higher interest rates.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Forecasts Strong Q4 Revenue
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stock rose 0.36% (As on November 8, 11:02:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected revenue and forecast a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue due to renewal and expansion of U.S. government contracts and a growing commercial business. The data analytics software provider also said that out of the $1.3 billion worth of contracts closed in the third quarter, roughly $1 billion were from the U.S. government, with its total customer count growing 66%. The company has been diversifying into commercial business to reduce its dependence on uncertain government contracts, with its U.S. commercial business growing 53% in the quarter ended Sept. 30. However, a strong dollar and a high interest-rate environment have affected business in Europe. Its CEO Karp said some countries, particularly in Europe, have fallen behind the United States “in their willingness and ability to implement enterprise software systems that challenge existing habits and modes of operation. US revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $297 million. US commercial revenue grew 53% y/y and US government revenue grew 23% y/y. Adjusted income from operations of $81 million, representing a margin of 17%. Adjusted free cash flow (“AFCF”) of $37 million, representing an 8% margin.
