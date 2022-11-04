Read full article on original website
Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Total Assets Declines
Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stock fell 0.85% (As on November 1, 12:03:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. The quarterly results were hampered by elevated operating costs resulting from higher selling, general and administrative expenses. However, the downside was partly offset by sound contributions from its Merchant and Issuer businesses. Adjusted operating income of $930.6 million grew 8.8% year over year in the third quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 45.2% improved 240 basis points (bps) year over year in the quarter under review. Meanwhile, the business-to-business part is integrated into the Issuer Solutions segment, while the consumer unit is attached to the Consumer Solutions segment. Subsequently, the three reportable segments emerged as Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Consumer Solutions from the third quarter of 2022. Global Payments exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,993.8 million, up 0.7% from the 2021-end level. Total assets of $43.9 billion declined 3% from the level at the 2021 end. Long-term debt amounting to $12.3 billion increased 7.7% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021. The current portion of long-term debt was $1,157.8 million at the third-quarter-end. Total equity fell 11.6% from the 2021-end level to $22.9 billion.
Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Topline Grows 33%
Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock plunges 13.97% (As on November 3, 11:43:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Product revenue was $468.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39.0% compared to $337.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Service revenue was $680.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.4% compared to $530.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Total billings were $1.41 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32.6% compared to $1.06 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Total deferred revenue was $4.19 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 35.0% compared to $3.11 billion as of September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $324.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $223.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.8%. Non-GAAP net income was $262.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $165.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations was $483.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $398.8 million for the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $395.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $329.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.
Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) Gives Disappointing Outlook
Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock fell 10.24% (As on November 2, 11:27:57 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company gave a disappointing outlook for bookings in the fourth quarter, suggesting that consumer preferences are shifting away from higher cost rentals that thrived during the pandemic and back to urban and cross-border destinations. Airbnb reported 99.7 million nights and experiences booked in the three months ended in September, falling short of analysts’ estimates of 99.9 million. Airbnb also said it expects average daily rates to moderate this quarter due to a strong dollar and a shift in people heading back to cities, which tend to have lower rates based on smaller-sized accommodations. The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion, with the low end of that range below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.86 billion.
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) surpass analysts’ expectations
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) stock rose 4.40% (As on November 3, 11:40:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. For the full third quarter, global room night growth was 8%, with Europe high single digits; the U.S. up almost 30%; rest of world, up over 10%; and Asia, down mid single digits. September was the first month of room night growth in Asia versus 2019 as the delayed recovery continues in that region. And mobile apps represented about 45% of our Q3 total room nights, an increase of slightly over 40% in the second quarter. Total mobile bookings represented over 60% of the total room nights in the third quarter, also an increase from the second quarter. The international mix of the total room night in Q3 was about 45%, in line with Q2. Our Q3 cancellation rates continue to be below 2019 levels as they were in Q2. Q3 gross bookings increased 27% versus 2019 or 41% on a constant currency basis. The 27% increase in gross bookings was 19 percentage points better than the 8% room nights increase due to 28% higher accommodation constant currency ADRs and also due to 4 points from strong flight gross bookings across the group, partially offset by the 14% points of negative impacts FX movements.
KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Surpasses Analysts’ Expectations
KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) stock rose 1.25% (As on November 2, 11:31:09 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s after-tax distributable earnings fell 11% in the third quarter from a year earlier on a steep drop in transaction fees, although the result came in ahead of expectations. Initial public offerings and debt refinancings, which KKR’s capital markets unit helps arrange, were down sharply this quarter, while the Federal Reserve’s hiking of interest rates pushed about financing costs and fueled stock market volatility. After-tax distributable earnings fell to $823.7 million. KKR said income from its capital markets unit tumbled 41% to $116.1 million a year earlier. Income from investments made out of its balance sheet fell to $285 million, a 36% slide as the firm cashed out fewer assets from its private equity portfolio amid the volatility. KKR said its private equity funds depreciated by 4% during the third quarter. Opportunistic real estate funds were down 1% while leverage credit funds gained 1%. By contrast, Blackstone Inc reported a 0.3% decline in its corporate private equity funds and a 0.6% drop in its opportunistic real estate funds. KKR’s fee-related earnings rose 2% to $541.8 million due to an increase in management fees owing to strong fundraising and the closing of its acquisition of Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc. KKR struck deals worth $16 billion during the quarter, raised $13 billion of new capital, generated $496.5 million as carried interest, and held $113 billion of unspent capital. Total assets under management stood at $496 million. The firm declared a regular dividend of 15.5 cents per share.
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Misses Earnings Expectations
Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) stock fell 4.55% (As on November 1, 12:01:32 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. The Michigan-based company has battled supply chain issues and a shortage of materials to make its devices, including the semiconductors it uses amid a worldwide shortage of chips. This chip shortage may last well into 2023, many executives have warned. Demand for elective surgeries has rebounded since shutting down during the pandemic, when hospitals were nearly entirely focused on treating Covid patients. Organic net sales increased 9.9% in the quarter including 10.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.7% from lower prices. MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $2.6 billion increased 10.2% in the quarter and 13.5% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 10.8% in the quarter including 9.8% from increased unit volume and 1.0% from higher prices. Orthopaedics and Spine net sales of $1.9 billion increased 4.4% in the quarter and 8.7% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 8.7% in the quarter including 11.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 2.9% from lower prices. The adjusted gross profit margin was 62.6% in the quarter, and adjusted operating income margin was 22.3% in the quarter. Adjusted net earnings of $810 million decreased 3.8% in the quarter.
ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) stock rose 1.55% (As on November 1, 12:05:23 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Weakness persisted in the non-strategic end-markets of computing and consumer, offset by sequential growth in automotive and industrial of 11% and 5% respectively. Revenue from both intelligent power and intelligence sensing also at record levels. Intelligent power grew 35% year-over-year and Intelligent Sensing grew by 43% year-over-year. Revenue for the Power Solutions Group or PSG was $1.12 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Revenue for the Advanced Solutions Group our ASG was $734 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year and revenue for the Intelligent Sensing Group or ISG was $342 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) surpass FFO estimates
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock fell 6.45% (As on November 2, 11:26:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both topline & bottomline. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income allocable to the common shareholders was $2,712.2 million compared to $442.3 million in 2021, representing an increase of $2,269.9 million. The $148.4 million increase in self-storage net operating income in the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 is a result of a $91.9 million increase attributable to the Same Store Facilities and a $56.5 million increase attributable to our Non-Same Store Facilities. Revenues for the Same Store Facilities increased 14.7% or $105.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot, partially offset by decline in occupancy.
SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Posts Mixed Results
SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) stock fell 1.95% (As on November 2, 11:28:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. The gross profit surged 17.4% to $3,488.9 million, and the gross margin expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 18.2%. This year-over-year growth in the gross profit was fueled by elevated volumes, efficient inflation management and progress in the company’s partnership growth management efforts. SYY witnessed product cost inflation of 9.7%, which was measured by estimated changes in product costs, mainly in the dairy and frozen categories. Foreign currency had a negative impact of 2.5% on the gross profit. The adjusted operating income of $770.3 million grew by $85.2 million from the year-ago period. As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $437.7 million and approximately $10.8 billion of debt outstanding. During the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, Sysco returned $517.0 million to shareholders via $267.7 million of share repurchases and $249.3 million of dividends. Cash flow from operations was $158.6 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, which was $47.8 million higher compared to the prior year period. Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 were $144.8 million. Free cash flow for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023 was $13.8 million.
Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) topline falls
Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock fell 0.20% (As on November 4, 1:48:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib), Repatha (evolocumab), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), and Vectibix (panitumumab).
Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Gave Strong Outlook
Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stock rose 2.59% (As on November 1, 12:04:50 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered quarterly financial results that topped Wall Street’s guidance and followed with a strong outlook. Arista has been steadily growing its market share in both cloud computing and corporate networks, and the company’s stock received a big boost last week when Meta laid out some aggressive capital spending plans for 2023. Investors believe it will be one of the main beneficiaries of Meta’s expanded outlay. Non-GAAP net income of $391.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $236.9 million, in the third quarter of 2021.
AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Profit Falls
AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) stock rose 1.60% (As on November 1, 12:04:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the adjusted earnings of $725 million, compared with $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a decrease of 29.7%. Adjusted earnings included a variable investment income loss of $40 million from alternative investments, which was $0.11 per share below return expectations. Further, adjusted earnings reflects $70 million, or $0.11 per share, of net investment income for a make-whole call of a security in the Japan segment. The weaker yen/dollar exchange rate impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.08. Total revenues were $4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Total investments and cash at the end of September 2022 were $114.5 billion, compared with $146.0 billion at September 30, 2021. The decline in the portfolio is principally driven by the weaker yen and higher interest rates.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Forecasts Strong Q4 Revenue
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stock rose 0.36% (As on November 8, 11:02:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected revenue and forecast a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue due to renewal and expansion of U.S. government contracts and a growing commercial business. The data analytics software provider also said that out of the $1.3 billion worth of contracts closed in the third quarter, roughly $1 billion were from the U.S. government, with its total customer count growing 66%. The company has been diversifying into commercial business to reduce its dependence on uncertain government contracts, with its U.S. commercial business growing 53% in the quarter ended Sept. 30. However, a strong dollar and a high interest-rate environment have affected business in Europe. Its CEO Karp said some countries, particularly in Europe, have fallen behind the United States “in their willingness and ability to implement enterprise software systems that challenge existing habits and modes of operation. US revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $297 million. US commercial revenue grew 53% y/y and US government revenue grew 23% y/y. Adjusted income from operations of $81 million, representing a margin of 17%. Adjusted free cash flow (“AFCF”) of $37 million, representing an 8% margin.
Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Beats FFO Expectations
Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock rose 6.67% (As on November 3, 11:42:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. EQIX in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported the adjusted funds from operations per share of $7.73,...
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) selling Clean Energy Businesses
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) stock fell 0.16% (As on November 4, 1:52:08 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has reported 2022 third quarter net income for common stock of $613 million compared with $538 million in the 2021 third quarter.
EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Production increases
EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stock rose 2.90% (As on November 4, 1:48:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Total company crude oil production in 3Q of 465,100 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up less than 1% compared with 2Q. NGL production increased 4% compared with 2Q and was also above the midpoint of the guidance range. Natural gas production declined 4% compared with 2Q primarily due to plant maintenance in Trinidad, but was above the midpoint of the guidance range. Crude oil and NGL prices declined in 3Q compared with 2Q while natural gas prices increased. Price declines were more than offset by a $1.3 billion reduction in cash paid for hedge settlements in 3Q compared with 2Q. Cash operating costs increased to $10.70 per BOE in 3Q compared with $10.12 per BOE in 2Q, primarily from gathering and processing, transportation, and lease and well costs. A lower DD&A rate partially offset the increase in cash operating costs. EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $3.43 billion in 3Q. The company incurred $1.17 billion of capital expenditures, resulting in $2.26 billion of free cash flow.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ:MDLZ) beats analysts’ expectations
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stock rose 1.18% (As on November 2, 11:2:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $351 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 100 basis points to 37.4 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing. Adjusted Operating Income increased $118 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 110 basis points to 16.1 percent, with input cost inflation and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing and SG&A leverage.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) sales falls
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 1.33% (As on November 2, 11:21:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The sales revenues of Paxlovid totaled 7.5 billion dollars in the third quarter driven by the U.S. launch under emergency use authorization at the end of 2021 and international launches in late 2021 or early 2022.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Debt Reduces
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) stock surges 10.8% (As on November 8, 10:48:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Inclusive of available borrowings under the line of credit, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as of September 30, 2022, the company had $3.8 billion of near-term available liquidity and no material senior unsecured note maturities until 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the company settled 9.1 million shares of common stock that were sold under the ATM program via forward sale agreements, resulting in $842 million of gross proceeds. Subsequent to quarter end, the company has reduced variable rate debt by $817 million, inclusive of borrowings under the line of credit as well as secured debt assumed and subsequently paid off post-quarter end. In the third quarter, the company has completed $1.1 billion of pro rata gross investments including $850 million in acquisitions and loan funding, as well as $203 million in development funding. Transactions during this period were funded, in part, through the issuance of OP Units. The company has opened four development projects for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $79 million. Further, during the quarter the company has completed pro rata property dispositions and loan payoffs of $8 million.
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
