Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock plunges 13.97% (As on November 3, 11:43:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Product revenue was $468.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39.0% compared to $337.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Service revenue was $680.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.4% compared to $530.1 million for the same quarter of 2021. Total billings were $1.41 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 32.6% compared to $1.06 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Total deferred revenue was $4.19 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 35.0% compared to $3.11 billion as of September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP operating income was $324.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $223.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.8%. Non-GAAP net income was $262.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $165.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations was $483.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $398.8 million for the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was $395.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $329.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.

5 DAYS AGO