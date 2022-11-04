Read full article on original website
Lucid shares fall as reservations in third quarter slip
(Reuters) -Shares of Lucid Group Inc fell over 11% on Tuesday after the luxury electric vehicle maker said it had 3,000 fewer reservations in the third quarter amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment and as borrowing costs rise. The company said it had over 34,000 reservations in the quarter, down from...
Philip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT
(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to back Philip Morris International's (PMI) $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match AB, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. PMI's offer had received more than 80% shareholder acceptance at the latest count on Friday and...
Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>: Losses of 34 cents announced for third quarter
7 November 2022 10:56 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Century Aluminum Co in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -34 cents per share, 28 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -6 cents. Losses of -43 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to -39 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -43 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $637.20 million, which is lower than the estimated $642.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the aluminum peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $637.2 million from $581.4 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.21 0.30 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.59 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 0.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 10:56 p.m.
Torex Gold Resources Inc expected to post earnings of 34cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Torex Gold Resources Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 4.2% decrease in revenue to $207.5 million from $216.7 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc is for earnings of 34 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Torex Gold Resources Inc is C$20, above its last closing price of C$9.91. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.22 1.00 1.47 Beat 47.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.62 0.54 Missed -13.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.05 1.03 1.10 Beat 6.6 Sep. 30 2021 1.15 1.15 1.02 Missed -10.9 Jun. 0.89 0.86 0.96 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.00 0.91 0.76 Missed -16.7 Dec. 31 2020 1.48 1.46 1.59 Beat 8.8 Sep. 30 2020 1.30 1.38 2.00 Beat 45.1 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Superior Plus Corp expected to post a loss of 30 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Superior Plus Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 48.2% increase in revenue to C$537.333 million from C$362.6 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Superior Plus Corp is for a loss of 30 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Superior Plus Corp is C$12.75, above its last closing price of C$10.27. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.23 -0.46 Missed -103.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.68 0.68 0.68 Met 0.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.30 0.12 Missed -61.1 Sep. 30 2021 -0.25 -0.28 -0.23 Beat 17.1 Jun. -0.18 -0.20 0.63 Beat 421.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.59 0.59 0.41 Missed -30.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.32 0.43 Beat 32.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.15 Beat 35.5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:14 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 24 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 24 cents per share. * Revenue rose 482.5% to $7.01 million from a year ago; analysts expected $4.04 million. * Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 24 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.7% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC shares had risen by 54.4% this quarter and lost 55.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $41.42 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC is $3.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:00 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.24 -0.24 Met Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.30 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.14 -0.24 Missed.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
Itau Unibanco Holding SA expected to post earnings of 82centavos a share - Earnings Preview
* Itau Unibanco Holding SA is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Sao Paulo-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to R$35.975 billion from R$30.53 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding SA is for earnings of 82 centavos per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Itau Unibanco Holding SA is R$31, above its last closing price of R$29.66. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Brazilian reais). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.75 0.75 0.78 Beat 3.9 Mar. 31 2022 0.75 0.73 0.75 Beat 2.2 Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.69 0.73 Beat 5.8 Sep. 30 2021 0.69 0.68 0.69 Beat 1.7 Jun. 0.66 0.64 0.67 Beat 4.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.58 0.57 0.65 Beat 13.5 Dec. 31 2020 0.54 0.51 0.69 Beat 34.7 Sep. 30 2020 0.50 0.50 0.54 Beat 8.3 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 20:08 GMT. All figures in Brazilian reais unless otherwise stated.
Sweetgreen Inc <SG.N>: A loss of 37 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
7 November 2022 12:11 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of -37 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -40 cents to a loss of -30 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the restaurants & bars peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.27 percent from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -28 cents to a low of -40 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $22. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $129.44 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.41 -0.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -1.14 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 12:11 a.m..
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKb>: Profits of $3.53 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.53 per share, 66 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.87. Profits of $2.67 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.15 to $2.96 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.67 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is higher than the estimated $76.91 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 3.33 4.21 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.80 3.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.88 3.27 Beat Sep. 30 2021 2.99 2.87 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:55 p.m.
BRIEF-Zamaz PLC Says Controlling Interest In Eccellenze s.r.l. Agreed To Be Acquired By Co's Unit Increased To 72.61%
* ZAMAZ PLC - CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ECCELLENZE S.R.L. AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY CO'S UNIT , BELLA DISPENSA, HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 72.61 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
How are these ASX-listed mining shares performing lately?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was seen marking gains on Tuesday (8 November 2022). The index was 0.446% up at 6,964.6 points at 11:30 AM AEDT. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index, however, was 0.133% lower at 16,173.6 points around the same time. The ASX 200 Materials sector marked the highest...
LIVE MARKETS-Consumers are spending, but small business grumpiness grows
Materials lead S&P 500 sector gainers; energy sole loser. Nov 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING, BUT SMALL BUSINESS GRUMPINESS GROWS (1140 EST/1640 GMT) The mood of small...
How are Westpac (ASX:WBC) shares faring post FY22 results update?
Westpac released its FY22 results on Monday (7 November). Westpac’s statutory net profit increased by 4% in FY22 compared with the previous corresponding period. One of the Australian ‘Big Four’ banks, Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC), declared its FY22 results on the ASX on Monday (7 November 2022).
BRIEF-Mcewen Mining Announces Q3 2022 Results
* MCEWEN MINING INC - Q3 PRODUCTION WAS 26,200 GOLD OUNCES AND 852,200 SILVER OUNCES, OR 35,700 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES. * MCEWEN MINING INC - REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2022 PRODUCTION IS 134,600-141,800 GEOS. * MCEWEN MINING INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares performing lately?
Zip’s shares closed in red territory on the ASX today (7 November). The company, in its Q1 FY23 results, shared that it has generated a revenue of AU$620 million in FY22. Shares of the Australian fintech company Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) closed Monday’s trading session in the red territory today (7 November). Zip was last quoted at AU$0.650 apiece, down 1.515% on the ASX.
How are these three ASX-listed healthcare shares faring today?
Australia’s highly comprehensive healthcare system consists of two broad categories, the public and the private healthcare system. The public healthcare system is called Medicare, and it offers free healthcare services to all permanent residents of Australia. The private healthcare system is owned by private institutions offering top-notch healthcare infrastructure...
RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
Why are Telstra (ASX:TLS) shares in news today?
Telstra shares were up 0.255% at 12:41 PM AEDT on ASX today (8 November). The telco business has changed its name from Telstra Corporation Ltd to Telstra Group Limited. Australian telecommunications company Telstra Group Limited’s (ASX:TLS) shares were spotted trading in the green territory today (November 8). Telstra shares were up 0.255% at AU$3.930 apiece at 12:41 PM AEDT today.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc expected to post a loss of 37 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Lowell Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.5% decrease in revenue to $3.967 million from $6.9 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is for a loss of 37 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $2.69. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.33 -0.32 -0.31 Beat 2.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.34 -0.33 -0.35 Missed -4.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.28 -0.35 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 -0.38 -0.38 -0.63 Missed -67.3 Jun. -0.40 -0.40 -20.01 Missed -4,902 30 2021 .5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 17:23 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
