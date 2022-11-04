QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock fell 7.80% (As on November 3, 11:40:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates as its chip business was slammed by slowing demand for mobile phones in the face of surging prices globally. However, for Apple product revenues, Qualcomm now expects to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from its previous 20% assumption. . QCT revenues of $9.9 billion were up 28% year-over-year, including record performance across handsets, automotive and IoT. In automotive, the design win pipeline across connectivity, digital cockpit and ADAS is now greater than $30 billion. The company has also completed the acquisition of Arriver, which enhances the ability to deliver open, scalable, fully integrated and competitive ADAS solutions. In IoT, the company extended the chipset road map to capitalize on trends driving the connected intelligent edge, notably, the conversions of personal computing with mobile; the intersection of physical and virtual spaces; the enterprise transformation of the home; the expansion of broadband; and the ongoing digital transformation across many verticals. In consumer IoT, the company has increased OEM design wins in ecosystem traction for the next-generation Windows on Snapdragon solutions, which incorporate the custom CPUs. The company has announced a multiyear agreement with Meta to develop premium virtual reality and mixed reality experiences starting with next-generation devices powered by custom Snapdragon XR platforms. In licensing, the company has extended the agreement with Samsung through 2030, establishing an important benchmark for the long term and for future renegotiations.

5 DAYS AGO