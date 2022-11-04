ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilmingtonnc.gov

2022 Veterans Day Parade details

The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Wilmington. Approximately 10,000 people are expected to attend. The parade will begin at 11am at Third Street & Hanover Street and end around 12:30pm at Third Street & Market Street. Post-parade events, including an art show,...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy