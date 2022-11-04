Elon Musk already had his hands full managing Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink. Since becoming the owner of Twitter in late October, his work schedule has gotten even more hectic and he now works about 120 hours a week, the world’s richest man said at the annual Ron Baron Conference in New York City on Nov. 4.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO