Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
Elon Musk Says He Now Works 120 Hours a Week
Elon Musk already had his hands full managing Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink. Since becoming the owner of Twitter in late October, his work schedule has gotten even more hectic and he now works about 120 hours a week, the world’s richest man said at the annual Ron Baron Conference in New York City on Nov. 4.
Observer
Jack Dorsey Seems Unhappy With What Elon Musk Is Doing With Twitter
Jack Dorsey has broken his silence since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and questioned some of the decisions Musk is making for the company he co-created 16 years ago. Dorsey, a cofounder and twice CEO of Twitter, engaged in a fiery exchange with Musk on Twitter over the weekend about a variety of topics, from high-level company missions to the naming of a specific content moderation product.
Observer
Substack is the Latest Platform Looking to Grab Some of Twitter’s Users
Substack, which was founded as a newsletter platform, is trying to make itself an alternative to Twitter by adding social features to its publishing site. On Nov. 3, the platform launched a chat option where writers can communicate with subscribers. Earlier this year, Substack released a recommendations feature. And founder Hamish McKenzie hinted at potential future social features like the ability to credit, tag and start conversations with other Substack users.
Passenger's reclined plane seat seen in TikTok video reawakens debate: 'Bane of my existence'
TikTok users are divided on whether reclining seats on a plane is rude after a video shared by The Pointer Brothers shows a leaned-back seat hovering over a meal tray.
Comments / 0