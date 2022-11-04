SANTA CLARA (BCN) A 5-year-old boy is missing from the city of Santa Clara Monday evening and police are asking for help locating him, police said. Dominic Cassell was last seen at about 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive. Dominic is about 40 pounds and was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants and yellow sneakers.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO