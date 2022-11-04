ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Early Voter Turnout Appears Solid Despite Stormy Weather In Parts Of Bay Area

The inclement weather didn't appear to dampen enthusiasm for Tuesday's election as early voter turnout in parts of the Bay Area was meeting or slightly exceeding expectations. While overnight and morning rains snarled traffic and flooded some streets, elections officials in three key counties -- San Francisco, Contra Costa and Santa Clara -- reported a roughly 30 percent turnout early in the day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Flooding Closes Fair Oaks Avenue And Tasman Drive

Flooding has closed the Sunnyvale intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive early Tuesday, according to a news release issued at 7:24 a.m. by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge the public to avoid the area and to never attempt to drive through flooded roads. This is...
SUNNYVALE, CA
5-Year-Boy Goes Missing, Police Seek Help Locating Him

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A 5-year-old boy is missing from the city of Santa Clara Monday evening and police are asking for help locating him, police said. Dominic Cassell was last seen at about 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive. Dominic is about 40 pounds and was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants and yellow sneakers.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Victim Critical Following Shooting Near Shopping Mall

SAN JOSE (BCN) A person was suffering from life-threatening injuries Monday evening following a shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue near the Grand Century Shopping Mall. Police don't have any suspects, according to police. Copyright © 2022...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16

CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
SAN JOSE, CA
No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
STANFORD, CA

