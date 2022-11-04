The best moments in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, come when the movie lets the characters and the audience grieve together. Through ceremony, dialogue, or even callbacks to earlier films, Wakanda Forever is as much a eulogy for the late Chadwick Boseman as it is another entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for better and worse. It was inevitable that the film would have to address the awful, untimely death of Boseman, who had helmed the franchise as King T’Challa since the character’s introduction in 2018. Thankfully, Wakanda Forever handles this loss with grace and nuance, acknowledging the messiness of grief and anger that can come with death as monumental as this. At its best, it is a heart-wrenching and empathetic examination of grief mixed in with breathtaking action and spectacle. At its worst, it sometimes gets wrapped up in its own trappings.

16 HOURS AGO