Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants

Photo: Getty Images

It's pretty easy to find Chinese , Mexican, and Italian cuisine wherever you go. But Spanish restaurants are more sparse, though they typically serve up some super delicious dishes.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants. The website states, "Spanish restaurants are a little harder to find, though there are some incredible places to try top Andalusian, Basque, Catalan and other regional dishes. From perfect paella to terrific tapas – and everything in between – here’s where to find the best Spanish restaurants in the US."

One Arizona eatery made the list. Prado in Scottsdale landed among America's best Spanish restaurants. The website explains what sets it above the rest:

"This elegant restaurant is inside the Omni resort, Montelucia, and is all about the flavours of the Andalusia region in southern Spain, whose cuisine includes gazpacho, fresh seafood and cured hams, often eaten with a glass of sherry from Jerez. Here, though, the chefs make use of Arizona’s abundant produce. Many of the small plates are prepared at the tapas bar, where meats and vegetables are cooked over a wood fire and served alongside cured meats and cheeses. The flavoursome food is matched only by the gorgeous decor ."

The full list of America's best Spanish restaurants can be found on LoveFOOD's website .