Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep
Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Survey says: residents want more to do
Community residents want more to do, with nearly 90 percent of survey respondents rating local entertainment options as poor to fair, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The only exception was for outdoor activities, with nearly three-quarters of those responding rating these as...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RADM Keith Hash speaks to the China Lake Alliance
RADM Keith Hash spoke to the China Lake Alliance on Nov. 3, 2022 at the SpringHill Suites in Ridgecrest. Hash is the Commander for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, which includes both China Lake and Point Mugu. See the DI next week for more on what he had to say.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 3
Officer initiated activity at W Wilson Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) W/A 22450(a) cvc. . Disposition:. Occurred on N Shelby Ct. Service Class: VOIP Female HBD/wants to go to rehab/advised to call non. emergency line. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:39 WARRANT SERVICE 2211030003. Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: Halloween night in Ridgecrest (and the days before)
As I write this November 1, I know it's all over but I want to linger with the memories a little longer. Halloween this year was special. For me at any rate. The last three years if nothing else have made me appreciate that nothing is to be taken for granted in this life. I intend to enjoy each holiday and event to its fullest.
