ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Suspects wanted after one injured in drive-by shooting: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on October 30. According to Memphis Police, the victims were sitting inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue after 7 p.m. when a truck drove by and began shooting them. One person was shot and transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night. Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchlahoma near Shelby Drive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two teens, adult charged in carjacking & chase that critically injured infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now charged – two of them teens – after a carjacking and chase Friday afternoon that left a woman and child injured. According to the police affidavit, it all started about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when a man told Memphis Police that he was at the Exxon in the 1000 block of Union filling up his rental car when an armed man approached and demanded the keys. The man told MPD he threw to the guy as he backed away, and heard a gunshot, then saw a second man get into the car before they took off. MPD said the carjacking was caught on surveillance video.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted for attack and burglary of hotel worker, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he attempted to steal tools from a hotel worker earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to an assault and burglary at Home 2 Suites by Hilton on New Brunswick Road in East Memphis, police said. They found that an employee was working on a guest room in the hotel when they left to get more tools.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Toddler killed, adult injured in North Memphis shooting; suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman is in custody after a North Memphis that killed a toddler and injured another woman. Police say the shooting happened on Breedlove Street near Chicago Avenue. According to police, an 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police said the suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teens charged with attempted murder after chase, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers and an adult have been charged after being accused of crashing into a woman and a child while attempting to flee police. Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis. According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy