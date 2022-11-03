Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects wanted after one injured in drive-by shooting: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on October 30. According to Memphis Police, the victims were sitting inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue after 7 p.m. when a truck drove by and began shooting them. One person was shot and transported […]
One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night. Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchlahoma near Shelby Drive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
Two teens, adult charged in carjacking & chase that critically injured infant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now charged – two of them teens – after a carjacking and chase Friday afternoon that left a woman and child injured. According to the police affidavit, it all started about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when a man told Memphis Police that he was at the Exxon in the 1000 block of Union filling up his rental car when an armed man approached and demanded the keys. The man told MPD he threw to the guy as he backed away, and heard a gunshot, then saw a second man get into the car before they took off. MPD said the carjacking was caught on surveillance video.
Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
Man wanted for attack and burglary of hotel worker, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he attempted to steal tools from a hotel worker earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to an assault and burglary at Home 2 Suites by Hilton on New Brunswick Road in East Memphis, police said. They found that an employee was working on a guest room in the hotel when they left to get more tools.
Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
Cordova man threatens Uvalde type mass shooting after reckless driving arrest, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested for putting the public in danger on a Shelby County interstate, but what caused even more concern for deputies were the threats he made after being placed into custody, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said that...
Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend. On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.
Man accused of stealing $1,500 rim, tire from East Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A bold thief was caught on camera stealing a high price tire and rim from a business on Getwell near I-240 Saturday morning. On a sign at Memphis Tire and Wheels, it plainly reads “You need it, we got it”, but it appears from security camera video that a suspected thief needed and […]
19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of pulling the trigger over a disagreement that left a toddler dead and a mother seriously injured is in custody and will go before a judge on Monday morning. A witness who was there when it all happened recounted the tragic outcome to...
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday. This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.
Toddler killed, adult injured in North Memphis shooting; suspect in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman is in custody after a North Memphis that killed a toddler and injured another woman. Police say the shooting happened on Breedlove Street near Chicago Avenue. According to police, an 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police said the suspect […]
Toddler killed, woman injured in North Memphis shooting
MPD reported the suspect is a woman who fled the scene in a gray Infiniti. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Breedlove Street.
Man critically injured in shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
Teens charged with attempted murder after chase, crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers and an adult have been charged after being accused of crashing into a woman and a child while attempting to flee police. Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis. According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue […]
