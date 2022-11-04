ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Christine and Kody Brown’s Youngest Daughter Truely Over the Years: Pictures

By Olivia Jakiel
 4 days ago
Growing up fast! Fans were first introduced to Kody Brown and his family when TLC’s Sister Wives premiered on the network in 2010. The show has followed Kody, his four wives – Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown – and their 18 kids for more than a decade as they navigate life as a family in plural marriage.

Kody shares six children, Mykelti, Paedon, Aspen, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, with estranged wife Christine, who announced their separation in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

For his part, Kody shared a statement on Twitter addressing the split, writing, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The businessman shares one child, Leon, with Meri; six children, Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabe, Garrison and Savanah, with Janelle; and two children, Solomon and Ariella, with Robyn. He is also a dad to Robyn’s three children, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous relationship.

After Kody and Christine announced their split, the Just Christine founder revealed her plans to move back to Utah with Truely – something that Kody seemingly didn’t approve of, even though a source told In Touch in October 2022 that the polygamous patriarch “is not in” their youngest daughter’s life.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody said in a confessional during the October 2, 2022, episode. “Truely’s my child,” he added, before noting that he has done his “research” and knows that “men don’t win in the divorce world.”

“Hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us the whole time we lived here!” Christine said, noting that Kody had been absent from their lives prior to their split.

“Let’s just say we’ve lived [in Flagstaff] for 800 days,” the Cooking With Just Christine host said of the Arizona city the family moved to in 2018. “He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice, one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

Comments / 1

Pocahontas69!
4d ago

Bless this poor child hopefully she will get over this sick life they had her in. So nasty this women finally woke up.

Reply
2
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

