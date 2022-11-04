Read full article on original website
Acadiana Table
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
Hubig's Pies Are Returning to New Orleans Stores Today
No one has been able to get their hands on these pies since that tragic day until now.
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
wgno.com
WGNO’s Coats For Kids is The Easiest Way To Help A Child Stay Warm This Winter. Here’s How You Can Help Now
Keeping our kids warm is not a just a necessity but should always be our priority as a community. It’s predicted to a be cold winter and donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2022 Coats For Kids helps make our goal happen. A tradition that has spanned 26 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 77,000 Coats For Kids in New Orleans and surrounding areas.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in southeast Louisiana; see where, winning numbers
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Monday's delayed drawing was sold in southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. Two $50,000 were also sold in the region. The $1 million ticket was sold at P.T. Truck Stop at 43106 Airport Road South in Hammond. It matched five of the...
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State here.
KSLA
Arkansas college student killed during GSU alumni after party in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas university student was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning in Bienville Parish. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. during a large party that a Grambling State University alumni group was holding at the Bonnie & Clyde RV Resort along Louisiana Highway 9 two miles south of Arcadia.
3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb; families seek answers
After three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico last month, their families are hoping for answers.
iheart.com
2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
When people are thinking about where to retire, they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for. That's where Cheapism comes in. The...
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
KPLC TV
La. to provide $1K tutoring voucher to help kids learn to read
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The State of Louisiana is launching a new program that will provide families with a $1,000 tutoring voucher to help children learn how to read. The Louisiana Department of Education announced the program, called the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program after the late Baton Rouge State Representative, on Monday, Nov. 7.
