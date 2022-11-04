ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

D.A. Davidson Hires Josh Nolan, Managing Director, to Broaden Its Equity Capital Markets Group with Focus on Financial Institutions and Financial Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today its continued investment to broaden its capital markets capabilities with new hire Josh Nolan as a Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets Group. Josh will focus on origination and execution in the Financial Institutions and Financial Technology industries. He will be based in the New York office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006104/en/ Josh Nolan joins D.A. Davidson as a Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets Group. He will focus on origination and execution in the Financial Institutions and Financial Technology industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
MONTANA STATE
Idaho8.com

Kyiv residents mull life outside the city as power outages bite and incomes plummet

Kyiv residents have been getting used to 12 hours a day without electricity, but the situation has gone from bad to worse recently as the Russian missile campaign puts the Ukrainian grid under further pressure, causing even more outages. On Monday evening, in a normally busy neighborhood on the east...
Idaho8.com

What our collective Powerball escapism can tell us about the US economy

The economy of the 2020s is a tough one to read. Like, are we in a recession? Technically, no, but “technically” is carrying a lot of weight there. Economists look to several indicators — GDP growth, employment, bond yields, wages, etc — to determine the answer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy