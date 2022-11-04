Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Nelson T. Gant Foundation
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to remember Veterans who have risked their lives in order to protect our freedoms and values, and the Nelson T. Gant Foundation wanted to honor Veterans by raising the American Flag and giving the tour of the Nelson T. Gant house. The Nelson T. Gant...
WHIZ
Rushing Wind Biker Church and Salvation Army hosts Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride at Walmart North
ZANESVILLE, OH- Christmas is all about togetherness and giving gifts that will make memories and joy for all people, and the Rushing Wind Biker Church and the Salvation Army wanted to give that same happiness to kids who are less fortunate through the Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride. Motorcyclists for...
WHIZ
Edith M. Donelson
Edith M. Donelson, 85, formerly of East Fultonham, died at 11:40 p.m. Thur. Nov. 3, 2022 at Alter Care of Somerset. She was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Red and Myrtle Devoll. She was an avid seamstress who enjoyed making curtains. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children Frank (Katrina) Donelson, Rose Bates (Zearnie Miller), and Kandi (Harold) Elson. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Two sisters Beverly McCormick and George Glass. Her best friend Marilyn Lions.
WHIZ
Newark Catholic & Caldwell to Play Saturday
In the Division VII playoff picture two teams in our area remain. Number 1 Newark Catholic will play Number 5 Waterford on Saturday night at Logan Chieftain Stadium. Caldwell will take on River Saturday at St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium. Both games start at 7pm. Post navigation. Nichole is...
WHIZ
Remembering You: A Community Candle Lighting in Memory of Loved Ones and Friends who have passed away from substance use disorder
NEW LEXINGTON, OH- Never Alone and different organizations came together to remember people who have suffered through substance use through an event at New Lexington Fire Department called Remembering You. People who were either related or were close friends with the people who suffered through substance use all came with...
WHIZ
Veterans Appreciation Foundation Hosts Veterans Breakfast and Presents Check Donations for Honor Flights
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important for us to honor and remember the Veterans who fought for our Country’s freedom, and the Veterans Appreciation Foundation were willing to help honor those Veterans by hosting a special event at Eagles called Veterans Breakfast. This event was a way to honor Veterans...
WHIZ
Salvation Army Looking for Bell Ringers for Annual Red Kettle Campaign
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The holidays are almost here and with the season of giving comes a season of need as well. And to meet that need, the Salvation Army is getting ready to roll out the Red Kettles. You’ll see them along with bell ringers beginning November 14th, with...
WHIZ
Rambo Memorial Health Offering Free Flu Shots
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there is still plenty of time. Rambo Memorial Health is offering both regular vaccines as well as a limited number of high-dose shots for those 65 and over. 27 hundred vaccines have already been administered by Ramb,...
