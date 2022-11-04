ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Nelson T. Gant Foundation

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to remember Veterans who have risked their lives in order to protect our freedoms and values, and the Nelson T. Gant Foundation wanted to honor Veterans by raising the American Flag and giving the tour of the Nelson T. Gant house. The Nelson T. Gant...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Edith M. Donelson

Edith M. Donelson, 85, formerly of East Fultonham, died at 11:40 p.m. Thur. Nov. 3, 2022 at Alter Care of Somerset. She was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Red and Myrtle Devoll. She was an avid seamstress who enjoyed making curtains. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three children Frank (Katrina) Donelson, Rose Bates (Zearnie Miller), and Kandi (Harold) Elson. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Two sisters Beverly McCormick and George Glass. Her best friend Marilyn Lions.
EAST FULTONHAM, OH
WHIZ

Newark Catholic & Caldwell to Play Saturday

In the Division VII playoff picture two teams in our area remain. Number 1 Newark Catholic will play Number 5 Waterford on Saturday night at Logan Chieftain Stadium. Caldwell will take on River Saturday at St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium. Both games start at 7pm. Post navigation. Nichole is...
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Remembering You: A Community Candle Lighting in Memory of Loved Ones and Friends who have passed away from substance use disorder

NEW LEXINGTON, OH- Never Alone and different organizations came together to remember people who have suffered through substance use through an event at New Lexington Fire Department called Remembering You. People who were either related or were close friends with the people who suffered through substance use all came with...
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Rambo Memorial Health Offering Free Flu Shots

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there is still plenty of time. Rambo Memorial Health is offering both regular vaccines as well as a limited number of high-dose shots for those 65 and over. 27 hundred vaccines have already been administered by Ramb,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

