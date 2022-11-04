Read full article on original website
KOCO
Claremore latest place in Oklahoma to be named a Purple Heart City
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is the latest city in Oklahoma to be labeled a Purple Heart City. The dedication comes shortly before Veterans Day in a city that's home to hundreds of veterans. Claremore officials said the city also is home to multiple resources for veterans, such as a...
KOCO
Walters, Nelson face off to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters and Democrat Jena Nelson are vying to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction, which is expected to be one of the state's closest races. Nelson led the race in KOCO’s most recent poll by 4 points. She was the 2020 Oklahoma...
Oklahoma’s Viking Runestone Is Now World Famous, But Logically Fake
If you weren't aware of it, and why would you be, Oklahoma is the home of a now-famous landlocked Viking runestone that very well could be ancient, but it's not without its own shenanigans. On the edge of a little town called Heavener, OK lies a park dedicated to the...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Day: Oklahomans casting votes to help shape state's future
It's Election Day in Oklahoma. The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and people will be able to cast their votes in races that will help shape Oklahoma's future. Below is a running blog KOCO 5 will update throughout Election Day. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to make big decisions about the state's future. It's finally Election Day in Oklahoma, and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know...
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
Oklahoma’s Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, would become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years if he’s elected Tuesday. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will...
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribes and organizations seek to maximize Native voter turnout
Advocates of Indigenous representation are pressing hard to increase an underrepresented Native population’s participation at polls across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma has the second-highest Native population in the nation. The 39 tribal nations based in Oklahoma account for 12% of the voting-age population, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Among the state’s over-18 population, 369,000 identify as Native American or Alaskan Native alone or in combination with another race.
Election 2022: Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister race for Oklahoma governor
The heated 2022 gubernatorial race in Oklahoma ends Tuesday as voters decide who will govern them for the next four years.
KOCO
Thousands of Oklahomans expected to cast vote in important election
It’s an important election on Tuesday with a lot on the ballot. From governor and state superintendent, to who will represent Oklahoma in Washington D.C. – including a rare chance to vote on both of our U.S. Senate seats. There will also be plenty of local issues on...
okcfox.com
Living Oklahoma Welcomes New Host Kayla Lyons
We are so excited to announce the newest addition to the Living Oklahoma team Kayla Lyons. We gave her a big Oklahoma welcome here on the show.
You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Cleanup is underway after an outbreak of tornadoes in East Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. An EF2 tornado, with 160 mph winds, injured at least 13 people and destroyed dozens of homes Friday in Lamar County. Midterm elections tomorrow. Final preparations will take place...
KOCO
Races from competitive statewide races, county offices to appear on Oklahoma ballots
OKLAHOMA CITY — A variety of races will be on Oklahomans' ballots, from competitive statewide races to local county offices. Tuesday is election day and a lot of people have already cast their ballots. Early voting numbers surpassed what Oklahoma saw in the last midterm election back in 2018.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
KTEN.com
Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
Things to know before voting in Oklahoma
Oklahoma residents can expect busy lines and changes in polling places, according to a press release. Residents should check out these tips before going out to vote.
