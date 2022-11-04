Read full article on original website
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
wmra.org
Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts
Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
wmra.org
Noisemakers, cookies and T-shirts greet voters in Harrisonburg
WMRA’s Bridget Manley checked in this morning at polling stations in Harrisonburg and on the JMU campus. At James Madison University’s new polling location, Godwin Hall, poll workers shake a noisemaker and cheer for every first-time voter that comes to cast their first ballot. [sound of poll workers...
wmra.org
Broadway residents eager to vote on Election Day
Virginians went to the polls today to vote in the midterm election. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn spoke with voters at Broadway’s polling station in Rockingham County. (Sound of car doors opening, engines starting) A stream of vehicles cycled through the parking lot at the Broadway Fire Department Tuesday morning....
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
wmra.org
Wildlife Center of Virginia to host virtual conference this month
The Wildlife Center of Virginia, based in Waynesboro, is hosting its 27th annual conference November 18-20. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Call of the Wild conference brings together researchers, rehabilitators, and conservationists to share their knowledge about wildlife. ALEX WEHRUNG: Our program schedule includes 30 unique sessions that span...
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
WHSV
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with several robberies
The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened at Mr. J’s Bagels nearly a year ago. Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg faces several charges, including robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Lieutenant Todd Miller reports the 28-year-old Shull is accused of breaking...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
wsvaonline.com
58-felony arrests in 3-day task force operation
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its Tenth Annual Operation Valley Venue last week. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday to Friday and included Page and Shenandoah Counties. The sting resulted in 58 felony arrests as well as the seizure of 237 grams of methamphetamine,...
