ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

By Jessica Jacoby, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suFov_0iz2mZiw00

( WEHT ) – The National Park Service this week posted “ribbiting” content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.

Calling it “toad-ally terrifying,” officials said the Sonoran Desert Toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you,” the Park Service said Monday on Facebook .

According to The New York Times , the toxins can be strong enough to kill full-grown dogs when the toad is threatened.

The call of the huge toad, which measures almost 7 inches, sounds like a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second,” Park Service officials said.

Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case

The amphibian, also known as the Colorado River Toad, secretes its toxin through its prominent parotoid glands, located on the back, neck, and shoulder of toads and some frogs and salamanders.

The substance in the toxins can also be crystalized and smoked as a psychedelic substance, the Times reported. It causes an intense feeling generally lasting 15 to 30 minutes compared with other such substances that can elicit hallucinations for hours, the report said.

The toads, the Times reports, have a life span reaching 20 years, though they have become threatened in places such as New Mexico, with authorities there citing factors including excessive collection of the amphibians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating the drowning of a local man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the drowning of a local man. According to the release, a missing person report was filed on Nov. 4 as Michael Scroggs, 56, had not returned home after taking his boat near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of Thursday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022. Today almost two months later the daughter of the van’s owner, Jessica […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade

Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.  In a tweet on Monday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo

UPDATE: Nov. 8, 10 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released updated information on the suspect in the homicide on Canyon Drive in South Amarillo that left two dead. The suspect is a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Louisiana State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.  One subject has been pronounced deceased.  No deputies were injured during the incident.  This an active scene; please avoid the area.  Information […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting. The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida. After […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy