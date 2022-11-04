Russia’s defence ministry took the rare step of denying claims by military bloggers that a unit fighting in eastern Ukraine had lost hundreds of troops.The state-owned RIA news agency cited a ministry response to an alleged open letter from members of the 155th marine brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet complaining they had been thrown into an “incomprehensible” assault on Ukrainian forces southwest of Donetsk.The defence ministry statement, quoted by state-owned RIA news agency, rejected an assertion that the marines had suffered “high, pointless losses in people and equipment”.Reuters reported that it also denied incompetence on the part of bridge commanders.Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. Read More Kyiv Mayor warns of evacuations if power lostPutin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’Russian soldier catches and throws bomb dropped by Ukrainian droneUkraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region

