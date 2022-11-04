Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk
Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Apple Insider
FCC commissioner believes U.S. TikTok ban is inevitable
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An FCC commissioner thinks a ban of TikTok in the United States will eventually happen, with the handling of user data still a grave concern. The video-sharing app TikTok has been the target of...
FCC Commissioner: TikTok is not the fun, risk-free app you think it is
The last several days have given anyone who might have already had qualms about TikTok even more of a reason to be suspicious of the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. After telling me in an interview back in August that he suspected a regulatory shoe of...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Joe Biden takes on Elon Musk and Twitter's new content moderation: 'Spews lies all across the world'
Criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reached the White House, with President Biden on Friday saying the platform allows users to spew 'lies all across the world.'
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says
Elon Musk's takeover means Donald Trump could now return to Twitter. Some advertisers plan to pause their spending if that happens, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump was banned after using Twitter to help fuel the January 6 Capitol riots last year. After paying $44 billion to close the deal...
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk
Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
Elon Musk said Twitter's Birdwatch feature will be renamed 'Community Notes' and is aimed at 'improving information accuracy' amid growing content-moderation concerns
Elon Musk said Twitter's Birdwatch feature will now be called "Community Notes." The tool lets users add context notes to potentially misleading posts and went public last month. Musk tweeted it has "incredible potential for improving information accuracy" on the platform. Elon Musk tweeted Saturday about an expansion of Twitter's...
COP27: UN Chief Tells Climate Summit, Cooperate or Perish
"By Seth BorensteinWith the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,'' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish," on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.He was not the only one preaching with tones of fire and brimstone, alternating with pathos and tragedy, trying to shake up the world's sense of urgency at this year’s annual U.N. climate conference. “Choose life over death,” former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged. “It is not time for moral cowardice.”In calling for...
protocol.com
Forget the US: Elon Musk’s real Twitter troubles come from abroad
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m listening to spooky music and thinking about how running a giant international company may actually require some sacrifices and compromises for Musk. Plus, questions are swirling about whether Russia hacked Liz Truss’ phone, and Lyft is both the savior of, and biggest liability for, a California ballot initiative.
Elon Musk told Twitter advertisers he wants different tiers of content moderation similar to movie age ratings, report says
Elon Musk told Twitter advertisers he plans to offer different tiers of content moderation, per the FT. Brands have cited concerns that Musk will bring Trump back onto Twitter or change its content-moderation policies. The levels of moderation would be similar to movie age ratings, the FT reported. New Twitter...
Ukraine news – live: Russia issues rare denial of ‘pointless’ troop deaths in Donetsk
Russia’s defence ministry took the rare step of denying claims by military bloggers that a unit fighting in eastern Ukraine had lost hundreds of troops.The state-owned RIA news agency cited a ministry response to an alleged open letter from members of the 155th marine brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet complaining they had been thrown into an “incomprehensible” assault on Ukrainian forces southwest of Donetsk.The defence ministry statement, quoted by state-owned RIA news agency, rejected an assertion that the marines had suffered “high, pointless losses in people and equipment”.Reuters reported that it also denied incompetence on the part of bridge commanders.Earlier, Russia declined to comment on reports that Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. Read More Kyiv Mayor warns of evacuations if power lostPutin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’Russian soldier catches and throws bomb dropped by Ukrainian droneUkraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region
Facebook Parent Meta Plans Large Layoffs This Week – Report
Facebook’s Meta parent corporation will institute large-scale layoffs this week, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The layoffs would be the first major staff reductions in the company’s history. The WSJ report, which cites people familiar with the matter, said the layoffs will likely reach into the thousands. Meta has more than 87,000 employees worldwide, a number which ballooned in the last two years. The announcement of the layoffs could come as soon as Wednesday, the sources said. Meta’s layoffs come as Twitter just had a reduction in force estimated at more than 3,700. The moves could send a chill through other...
AOL Corp
Elon Musk's inner circle hints at a very different future for Twitter on policy and politics
Elon Musk seems determined to remake Twitter in his own image — with some help from the men in his trusted inner circle. In his first days at the helm of Twitter, Musk has installed a group of loyalists and friends that includes his personal lawyer, as well as the tech investors David Sacks and Jason Calacanis, two Silicon Valley veterans who regularly mix it up with supporters and critics alike on their podcast and on social media.
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
US News and World Report
As Musk Focuses on Twitter, His $56 Billion Tesla Pay Goes to Trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - As Elon Musk is engulfed in his overhaul of Twitter, the entrepreneur is headed to trial to defend his record $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package against claims it unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence at the carmaker. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to...
Who’s Really at the Wheel of Tesla in China?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk once called President Joe Biden “a damp [sock] puppet in human form.” To Senator Bernie Sanders, he tweeted: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” But in front of a very different sort of politician, trash-talking Musk turned to mush. When...
Elon Musk warns Twitter accounts impersonating others will be banned without warning
Twitter accounts impersonating others without any disclaimer that says they are parodies will be permanently banned from the platform, the company’s new boss Elon Musk has warned.“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” the multibillionaire tweeted on Monday.The Tesla chief’s tweet comes as several users impersonated him on the microblogging platform this weekend, including actor Valerie Bertinelli who changed her profile name to “Elon Musk” shortly after the company rolled out its new controversial paid-verification system.“The blue checkmark simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time...
