Kerry Washington Sizzles in a Form-Fitting Silver Dress That Shows Off Her Gorgeous Curves

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
Image: Vinnie Levine / MEGA. Courtesy of Vinnie Levine / MEGA.
Image: Vinnie Levine / MEGA. Courtesy of Vinnie Levine / MEGA.

Kerry Washington is singing the praises of her stylist, Law Roach, who has a new collaboration with Hervé Léger out. To promote the stunning designs, the 45-year-old actress donned a chic silver dress that shows off her fit physique.

The dress had cutout designs along her hip bones and her lower back, creating a dangerously cheeky look. The sheer top of the outfit had a halter top underneath that hugged her body’s curves in a sophisticated way — Washington looked amazing in Roach’s creations. She captioned the photos, “The architect, @luxurylaw has a new collection with @herveleger out now! Sooooooo in love with him, this collection and this DAYA dress (wait til you see the Kerry dress).” Yes, she’s wearing a dress named after Zendaya and she even gets her own dress named after her — it’s nice to have friends in fashion.

Calling Roach “a genius,” the Little Fires Everywhere star told the Who What Wear podcast how the stylist has allowed her to discover “more of a sense of self” on the red carpet. She says he brings out more of her emotional side. “Working with Law [Roach] has really encouraged me to reveal a bit more of myself in the simplicity of the choices and not having the the spark of individuality need to be attached to risk taking or something loud,” she explained. “Being willing to reveal more of myself—sometimes physically—but more soulfully reveal more of myself in the simplicity of the moment.”

The Hervé Léger x Law Roach collaboration is destined to become a success, and it certainly doesn’t hurt to have A-list clients, like Washington and Zendaya, giving him a PR boost along the way.

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity moms who went to Fashion Week in 2022:

