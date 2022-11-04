Screen time: Golden Wave roll, finish regular season perfect

A deal to bring a restaurant and seafood market to the Columbus Marina has fallen through. Ajax LLC owner Thomas Genin, who was attempting to purchase the former Woody’s on the Water building, told The Dispatch he has backed out of the deal after several disagreements and delays on a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lowndes County Port Authority for the property on which the building sits.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO