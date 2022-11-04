Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Truck fire shuts down westbound Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A truck fire on Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge Monday morning shut down westbound lanes of the span and led to massive backups crippling the morning commute in the area. A box truck caught fire after apparently hitting a guardrail near the toll plaza in Fremont...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Pedestrian Accident on I-880 in Hayward Area
On the early morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, officials in Hayward reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian collision. The incident occurred around 3:35 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 just south of the A Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision on I-880...
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Big Rig on Interstate 5 in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in the Stockton area. The collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near the Mathews Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash in the Stockton Area. A press...
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes, arrested after car chase in Peninsula
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a car chase, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on the 100 block of Avalon Drive Friday night. The […]
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
5-year-old Santa Clara boy located
UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
Body discovered near Port of Oakland
A body was discovered in the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Missing California woman’s remains found 10 months after she disappeared
OAKLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced they have recovered the remains of a 24-year-old woman who had been missing since January. Alexis Gabe was reported missing "under suspicious circumstances" to Oakley Police on Jan. 27. She was reportedly last known to be traveling to the home of her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, in Antioch, KRON-TV reports.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco assault victim dies from injuries, suspect now accused of homicide
SAN FRANCISCO - A 37-year-old man who was in custody for assault, now faced a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries, San Francisco police said on Monday. The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway in North Beach. Officers were called to the scene and arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent head wound.
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown […]
Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
SFist
Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins
An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating in waters near Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities said a body was recovered from the waters near the Port of Oakland Monday morning. The Oakland Police Department Communications Division received a call around 10:30 a.m. from someone who reported a person unresponsive in the water near the port. When officers arrived they determined the...
