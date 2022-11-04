SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO