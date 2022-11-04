Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, South SR 25, south of South Ferguson Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tahya R. Lybarger, 21, West CR 500S, Mentone. Lybarger’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $2,500. 8:58 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7,...
Francisco Reyna Jr. — UPDATED
Frank Reyna, 91, Warsaw, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. on Oct. 5, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his death. During their time together, they shared their lives raising their eight children.
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Gerald Dean Hoffman
Gerald Dean Hoffman, 89, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 24, 1932. On Sept. 30, 2005, Dean married Delora “Dee” Fausnight-Hapner; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Robert Dean Hoffman, Wichita, Kan.;...
Patricia A. Feece
Patricia A. Feece, 81, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at home. She was born Jan. 2, 1941. On Nov. 20, 1960, she married Everett Feece; he survives in Plymouth. She is also survived by her children David E. (Brenda) Feece, Greenwood, S.C.; Beth Ann (Michael) Halon, Plymouth; sister Bonnie (Dave) Winrotte, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and 14-great-grandchildren.
Harold Gene Stotler — UPDATED
Harold Gene Stotler, 84, Winamac, formerly of Monterey, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Pulaski Health Care Center, Winamac. Gene was born March 20, 1938. Gene married Linda T. Wills on Aug. 23, 1993; she survives in Winamac. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth E. Stotler, Monterey, Ronald...
Baltazar Morales Cruz — UPDATED
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in Mexico, he was the son of Agustin Hernandez Morales and Candelaria Cruz George. Being the hardworking man he was, Baltazar worked for many years in manufacturing. On July 26, 2014, he married Dolores Herrera Segura.
Patricia Ness Rider — UPDATED
Patricia Frances (Wessels) Ness Rider, “Mom,” 91, Cromwell, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 1, 1931, to the late John Joseph and Anna Jane Sciscoe Wessels on their family farm in Allen County. She is survived by her children, Jane...
Susan “Suzi” Bannon — PENDING
Susan “Suzi” Bannon, 66, Warsaw, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Judith Ann Paseka
Judith Ann Paseka, 77, rural Albion, formerly of Warsaw, South Whitley and Columbia City, died at 2:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Columbia City . She was born June 28, 1945. Surviving is her companion for over 30 years, John Brisentine, Albion; children Peter...
William C. Martin
William C. Martin, 81, Wawaka, died Nov. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. He was born Dec. 24, 1940. He married Beverly A. (Kaser) Martin on July 7, 1965; she preceded him in death. William was survived by his daughter Mary Martin, Auburn. Yeager Funeral Home is in charge...
Todd Eugene Baer
Todd Eugene Baer, 82, Wabash, died at 3:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Sept. 17, 1940. He first married Carol Tucker on April 25, 1961; she preceded him in death. Later, Todd married Kathryn “Katie” Snavely on Nov. 8, 1985; she preceded him in death.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Officers investigated a report of battery resulting in bodily injury. 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 5900 block East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Samuel L. Masters reported...
Christian L. Hartpence
Christian L. Hartpence, 18, Lapaz, died at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the scene of an automobile accident near Goshen. He was born Oct. 9, 2004, in Goshen. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lisa (Giddens) and Jeff Fingerle, Lapaz; seven sisters, Farrah Covert, Elkhart, Luna “Sissy” (Tyler) Sweat, South Bend, Brooke Fingerle, Argos, Harmony Hill and Autumn Hill, both of Syracuse, Gabriella Garrison and Grace Shank, both of South Bend; two brothers, Barry (Gabby) Hartpence, Goshen and Brad (Stacey) Hartpence, Elkhart; grandparents, Tom and Janet Zimmerman, Middlebury and Denver and Delores Fingerle, Elkhart; biological father, Randy Hill, Etna Green; and biological mother, Maggie Hess, South Bend.
Harold Lee Galloway — PENDING
Harold Lee Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Ella Jean Butcher
Ella Jean Butcher, 72, Wabash, died at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born April 15, 1950. Jean married Tommy Butcher on Feb. 7, 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Neal (Alisha) Butcher, Wabash; five grandchildren; two...
Timeline From The Past: 1977 Oakwood Park Fire, Optimist Club
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 10, 1986 — Warsaw’s Ryan Weihler and Manchester’s Eric Underwood ended their high school cross country careers in outstanding fashion here in Saturday’s Indiana High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships.
