Richard “Rick” Gibson, 75, Churubusco, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born March 5, 1947, in Columbia City. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Brent and Leah Gibson; daughter and son-in-law: Rachel and Chris Tellef; sisters: Marge Weigold and Marilyn Smith; brother and sister-in-law: Merlin and Pat Gibson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Gibson; great-grandson: Wyatt; brothers: Charles Gibson and Robert Gibson; and brothers-in-law: Doyle Weigold and Jerry Smith.

CHURUBUSCO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO