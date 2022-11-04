Related
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth McDowell
Elizabeth Ann “Lib” McDowell, 69, Avilla, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 22, 1953. Lib was married to Brent McDowell on May 17, 1975; he survives. She is also survived by her two daughters, Joline (Zachary) Lock and...
inkfreenews.com
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Ann Paseka
Judith Ann Paseka, 77, rural Albion, formerly of Warsaw, South Whitley and Columbia City, died at 2:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Columbia City . She was born June 28, 1945. Surviving is her companion for over 30 years, John Brisentine, Albion; children Peter...
inkfreenews.com
Richard “Rick” Gibson
Richard “Rick” Gibson, 75, Churubusco, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born March 5, 1947, in Columbia City. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Brent and Leah Gibson; daughter and son-in-law: Rachel and Chris Tellef; sisters: Marge Weigold and Marilyn Smith; brother and sister-in-law: Merlin and Pat Gibson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Gibson; great-grandson: Wyatt; brothers: Charles Gibson and Robert Gibson; and brothers-in-law: Doyle Weigold and Jerry Smith.
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Frances Wessels Ness Rider
Patricia Frances Wessels Ness Rider, 91, Cromwell, died Nov. 6, 2022. She was born July 1, 1931. On April 28, 1951, Patricia married Lloyd William Ness; he preceded her in death. She married Paul W. Rider. on Feb. 18, 2000; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her...
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis A. Fox
Phyllis A. (Juday) Fox, 92, New Paris, died at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 1, 1930. On March 21, 1952, she married David Owen Fox; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Fox, Noblesville and Karla...
inkfreenews.com
Air Force Veteran Dale Long Named November Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Air Force veteran Dale Long is the November Kosciusko County veteran of the month. Long, 83, Warsaw, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. The meeting was held one day earlier than usual due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Bannon — UPDATED
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to be with her husband, Joe and her beloved dogs, Brody and Buttons LeRue. Suzi was born April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of the late James and Rita (Montanez) Weaver. A kindhearted and...
inkfreenews.com
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. He was born in Mishawaka on Dec. 22, 1945. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Laurie A. Snell in St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart. He...
inkfreenews.com
Lilly Center Publishes Annual Lakes Research Report
WINONA LAKE — Beneath the Surface, an annual report detailing changes in Kosciusko County’s major lakes, is now available to the public. This report, prepared by scientists at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, compares and contrasts data collected during the summer of 2022 to the previous two years.
inkfreenews.com
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn (Heighway) Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
inkfreenews.com
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler
Wyatt Maxwell Beckler, 18, Fort Wayne, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Wyatt was born March 11, 2004. He is survived by his father and mother, Yon M. and Brookelynn D. Beckler, Fort Wayne; brothers, Kole Beckler, Fort Wayne and Macade Beckler; sister, Kylise Beckler; maternal grandfather, Edward Shepherd, North Manchester; maternal grandmother, Tina Jacoby, Auburn; paternal grandmother, Valerie Beckler; maternal great-grandparents, Rich and Carrol Johnson, Fort Wayne; and paternal great-grandmother, Ginny Smith-Voelker, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Carol Lynn McCoy — UPDATED
Carol Lynn (Harris) McCoy, 77, Argos, died at 11:37 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Oct. 3, 1945. She married James L. McCoy; they later divorced. Her companion, Pierce Vires Jr., survives in Argos. She is also survived by her daughters, Pam...
inkfreenews.com
Christian L. Hartpence
Christian L. Hartpence, 18, Lapaz, died at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the scene of an automobile accident near Goshen. He was born Oct. 9, 2004, in Goshen. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lisa (Giddens) and Jeff Fingerle, Lapaz; seven sisters, Farrah Covert, Elkhart, Luna “Sissy” (Tyler) Sweat, South Bend, Brooke Fingerle, Argos, Harmony Hill and Autumn Hill, both of Syracuse, Gabriella Garrison and Grace Shank, both of South Bend; two brothers, Barry (Gabby) Hartpence, Goshen and Brad (Stacey) Hartpence, Elkhart; grandparents, Tom and Janet Zimmerman, Middlebury and Denver and Delores Fingerle, Elkhart; biological father, Randy Hill, Etna Green; and biological mother, Maggie Hess, South Bend.
inkfreenews.com
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools’ Tiger Ambassador Program Starts Strong
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools has recently introduced a Tiger Ambassador Program. Each school principal reached out to invite a community member. The first meeting was held on Sept. 22. At that time, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert, shared the WCS mission and organizational structure, and invited guest presenters Mark Fick, director of transportation; Stacie Light, director of food services; Matt Binkerd, athletic director; and Michael Howk, assistant athletic director.
inkfreenews.com
Francisco Reyna Jr. — UPDATED
Frank Reyna, 91, Warsaw, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. on Oct. 5, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his death. During their time together, they shared their lives raising their eight children.
inkfreenews.com
Harold Lee Galloway — PENDING
Harold Lee Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Comments / 0