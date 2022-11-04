Week 11 high school football at a glance (playoffs)

Related
High School Football Scores and Highlights: 1st round
Dusty Baker and Casey Buscher break down the 1st week of the playoffs on Friday Night Highlights on KSBY.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Oklahoma High School Football 6A Playoff Brackets
Oklahoma high school football teams are gearing up for the playoffs as the regular season comes to an end. News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared the 2022 6A-1 and 6A-II playoff brackets Friday night at 10 p.m.
High school football Week 10 top performers in Acadiana
Here are the top performers for Week 10 of the high school football season in Acadiana:. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana: Acadiana's big-play receiver returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and had 59 receiving yards in the Rams' come-from-behind, 35-31 win at Barbe. Keven Williams, Acadiana: Williams scored the eventual...
Full slate for first round of high school football playoffs
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The high school football regular season is over and that means teams across the Permian Basin are in the fight for a trip to AT&T Stadium in mid-December. The 2022 regular season produced 10 district-champion teams in the Basin: Midland Legacy, Permian, Monahans, Crane, Wink, Forsan, Reagan County, Rankin, Balmorhea and […]
Predicting The New College Football Playoff Top 10 Rankings
The new College Football Playoff rankings are set to come out on Tuesday night and, boy, are they likely going to look pretty different. This past week, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the 2022 college football regular season. Following a weekend of football, the...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Super-Sectional Volleyball Highlights
(25 News Now) - Friday night was Super-Sectional night in high school volleyball and we have three area teams advancing to next weekend’s State Final Four at Redbird Arena in Normal. In Class 3A, Metamora fell to Wheaton St. Francis in three sets, falling just one win short of their first-ever state finals appearance.
5 takeaways from the first round of OSAA state playoff football
We’ve reached the OSAA football state playoffs. Here are five takeaways from high school football's first week of postseason in the Salem area. The South Salem football team succumbed to a 48-6 loss to No. 8 Sherwood in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday night.
Riverview football's running game leads it to victory over Tecumseh in D4 playoff
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – The Riverview Pirates (11-0) defeated the Tecumseh Indians (10-1) 53-30 in the Division 4 playoffs in a game that featured high-scoring action and a non-stop ground-and-pound assault by Riverview. Here are three takeaways. Riverview’s run game is intense Riverview punished the ...
Snow turns Texas high school football field into a playground
The white-jerseyed Seminole Indians blend in beautifully with the snow-carpeted field while celebrating a district championship
KATU.com
High school football playoffs continue despite stormy conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pouring rain did not stop kickoff Friday evening at Jefferson High School. Although Friday night's playoff game was played on turf, which is less slippery than real grass in the rain, players said the water affects their vision and they're more likely to get injured in weather like this.
High school football: Interception seals Flour Bluff's first district title since 2014
In an offensive showcase it was a defensive play that won the District 15-5A Division II championship. Flour Bluff's Jayden Johnson stepped in front of a pass intended for Carmello Catalano at the goal line and picked it off with less than one minute to play as the Hornets survived a wild shootout with Gregory-Portland 36-34 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
High school football: Morgan overwhelms Grantsville defensively in dominant 3A semifinal performance
Morgan High School beat Grantsville 27-0 in the 3A high school football state tournament semifinals at Southern Utah University in a dominant playoff performance.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Tupelo, MS
17K+
Followers
305
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Comments / 0