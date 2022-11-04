ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Close margins have accentuated the details for Air Force football against Army

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Army running back Tyrell Robinson celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Isaiah Alston, left, and running back Anthony Adkins, middle, as Air Force safety Corvan Taylor looks on in the second half last Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas • Nobody wants to be that guy on Saturday for the Air Force defense.

If the many clashes with Army have shown the Falcons anything, it’s that one play can determine the outcome. And nobody wants to be the one who allows the play that would cost Air Force yet another game in this series that has suddenly turned so decisively in the Black Knights' direction — if by slim margins.

“We had one or two plays that we didn’t do as well on on defense last year, and that really changed the game,” safety Trey Taylor said. “So we minimize those to zero and it will be a different result.”

The teams meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. It is the conclusion of the two-game Commander’s Classic series. The winner will take the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy (Air Force can win it outright; Army can assure it will at least retain it). And both teams are playing for bowl ramifications. Air Force would clinch bowl eligibility with a win; Army can’t lose another game if it is to become eligible.

The stakes are high, probably as high as the Falcons will see again this season. And that’s what makes the pressure so great on the defense.

Since Army rose up with a 21-0 shutout of Air Force in 2017, ending a stretch in which the Falcons had won 10 of 11 in the series, these games have been separated by the thinnest of margins as the Black Knights have taken four of the past five.

In 2018, Army stopped Air Force near midfield as it drove for a potential game-tying field goal. Army won 17-14.

The next year the Falcons won 17-13 at Falcon Stadium on a goal-line stand in the closing moments.

In 2020, Air Force couldn’t complete a goal-line stand, with Army scoring on 4th and goal from the 1 with 73 seconds remaining to win 10-7.

Last year the game in Arlington went to overtime, with Army recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown on its OT possession and then turning Air Force away on the following possession.

“I actually watched (the 21-14 overtime loss from 2021) last week again just to refresh my memory of it. It was tough,” defensive lineman Christopher Herrera said. “Losing those games are always tough.”

More than any other game, this one has become about pure execution. Taylor said there wasn’t a play Army ran last year that Air Force hadn’t seen in practice. So the key is just following assignments and making plays. But as the Falcons routinely see from their opponents, stopping the run-based offense of the academies is difficult to do.

The team that executes best will take the coveted trophy that Air Force hasn’t possessed since 2016.

Herrera said coaches have told players that winning the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy — awarded annually to the winner of the round robin between Air Force, Army and Navy – was next to having kids as the best things they had done in their lifetime.

Going without it has been tough to accept. And the Falcons are confident this will be the year that ends.

‘We know our 100 percent is going to be greater than their 100 percent,” said Taylor, who has done offseason speed training with Army quarterback Jemel Jones. “So we’ve got to give all we’ve got. We have the team to accomplish it this year.”

