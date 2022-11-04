A hunter was found dead in Coos County yesterday. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified around 5:30 p.m. and once a conservation officer arrived at the scene in Pittsburgh, it was determined the death was not hunting-related. The 53-year-old Massachusetts man had intended to hunt with friends, but he wasn’t feeling well so he stayed with the vehicle. He was dead when his companions returned and authorities said it does not seem to be suspicious.

COOS COUNTY, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO