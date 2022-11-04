Read full article on original website
Stowe’s New Piecemeal Pies Adds Dinner and Readies for Winter
Since Piecemeal Pies opened in White River Junction in 2016, it has built a stellar reputation for its singular Vermont take on the British meat pie. The restaurant's squat, golden-domed pies boast classic, sturdy hot-water crusts while being executed with more creativity and far less stodge than is typical of English pub grub.
Burlington’s Monarch & the Milkweed to Rebrand and Relaunch Kitchen
Downtown Burlington's buzzy Monarch & the Milkweed will serve its last egg-white-crowned Tonka Puff and butterfly-garnished Monarch cocktail the weekend after Thanksgiving — but the bar will go on. During December, the current team, led by operating manager Taylor Watts, will run the venue under a temporary moniker, Devil...
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
thepulseofnh.com
Untimely Death Reported In Coos County
A hunter was found dead in Coos County yesterday. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified around 5:30 p.m. and once a conservation officer arrived at the scene in Pittsburgh, it was determined the death was not hunting-related. The 53-year-old Massachusetts man had intended to hunt with friends, but he wasn’t feeling well so he stayed with the vehicle. He was dead when his companions returned and authorities said it does not seem to be suspicious.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
Christmastime Comes Early as Santa’s Village In New Hampshire Reopens This November
'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit, and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is set to re-open on November 12 for their annual 'Christmastime' celebration that takes place for several weekends through December.
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
WCAX
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
WCAX
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
Colchester Sun
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its Facebook and Instagram pages
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its pages on Facebook and Instagram each week in November. For a chance of winning participants can like the recreation department's Instagram and Facebook page and like and share their Facebook post. Prizes available each week include:. Essex Area...
State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼
Seth Jensen, deputy director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said this project is solely focused on deterring big trucks from using the Notch road, rather than adjusting the roadway to allow them to get through. Read the story on VTDigger here: State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man crashes car into home in Jericho
JERICHO, Vt. — A Vermont man is recovering after crashing a car into a home in Jericho on Saturday morning. Vermont State Police were called to the home at the intersection of River Road and Route 15 around 4 a.m. after receiving a call about the crash. Troopers said...
WCAX
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
