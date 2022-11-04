The annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Georgetown is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2 Texas Drive. All veterans and their families attending will be recognized, and several veterans will participate in the program. The Georgetown High School band, orchestra, and choir will provide music beginning at 10:45 a.m.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO