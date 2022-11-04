ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

New Yorker cartoonist and Marine veteran George Booth dies at 96

George Booth, a prize-winning cartoonist for The New Yorker who with manic affection captured the timeless comedy of dogs and cats and the human beings somehow in charge of their well being, has died. He was 96. A New Yorker spokesperson announced that Booth died Tuesday in New York City....
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Marine Corps’ 247th birthday message emphasizes confidence, lethality

The commandant of the Marine Corps on Tuesday released his annual birthday message, which emphasizes the confidence and toughness of Marines in battle. A minute and a half into the nearly 11-minute video, the soundtrack goes silent. “What keeps you awake at night?” the video shows former defense secretary and...
Recruiting struggles during COVID? Not at companies hiring veterans

Two years of the coronavirus pandemic led to staff shortages and hiring complications nationwide. But companies in the Military Times’ “Best for Vets: Employers” rankings for 2022 may have had an advantage. Officials from firms at the top of this year’s list said recruiting and retaining veterans was a solution already in hand, not one more task they had to complete.
North Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Secret SEAL sub suffers secret mishap

A secretive Navy SEAL “Delivery Vehicle,” or SDV, secretly suffered a secret mishap during secret training on Oct. 24, officials confirmed this week. The SDV, basically a mini submarine launched from a bigger submarine that ferries SEALs on missions, allided with a fixed object that day, according to the Naval Safety Command.
Airman, Army reservist among four charged in COVID relief fraud scheme

An airman from Shaw Air Force Base and an Army reservist deployed overseas were among four recently charged in a scheme to steal millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief loans, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Senior Airman Kehinde...
US Air Force seeks the aircraft equivalent of a Swiss Army knife

WASHINGTON — The C-17 Globemaster is one of the workhorses of the U.S. Air Force’s mobility fleet, transporting everything from heavy weaponry, like tanks, to hundreds of passengers. But the Air Force has another mission in mind for the massive aircraft: carrying pallets of standoff cruise missiles. As...
F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
North Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of cooking up a “plot-breeding story” on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow. Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly...
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
