Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
MilitaryTimes
New Yorker cartoonist and Marine veteran George Booth dies at 96
George Booth, a prize-winning cartoonist for The New Yorker who with manic affection captured the timeless comedy of dogs and cats and the human beings somehow in charge of their well being, has died. He was 96. A New Yorker spokesperson announced that Booth died Tuesday in New York City....
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
MilitaryTimes
Marine Corps’ 247th birthday message emphasizes confidence, lethality
The commandant of the Marine Corps on Tuesday released his annual birthday message, which emphasizes the confidence and toughness of Marines in battle. A minute and a half into the nearly 11-minute video, the soundtrack goes silent. “What keeps you awake at night?” the video shows former defense secretary and...
MilitaryTimes
Recruiting struggles during COVID? Not at companies hiring veterans
Two years of the coronavirus pandemic led to staff shortages and hiring complications nationwide. But companies in the Military Times’ “Best for Vets: Employers” rankings for 2022 may have had an advantage. Officials from firms at the top of this year’s list said recruiting and retaining veterans was a solution already in hand, not one more task they had to complete.
MilitaryTimes
North Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession
MilitaryTimes
Secret SEAL sub suffers secret mishap
A secretive Navy SEAL “Delivery Vehicle,” or SDV, secretly suffered a secret mishap during secret training on Oct. 24, officials confirmed this week. The SDV, basically a mini submarine launched from a bigger submarine that ferries SEALs on missions, allided with a fixed object that day, according to the Naval Safety Command.
MilitaryTimes
Guard emails don’t match South Dakota governor’s border ‘war’ talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But...
MilitaryTimes
Airman, Army reservist among four charged in COVID relief fraud scheme
An airman from Shaw Air Force Base and an Army reservist deployed overseas were among four recently charged in a scheme to steal millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief loans, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Senior Airman Kehinde...
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force seeks the aircraft equivalent of a Swiss Army knife
WASHINGTON — The C-17 Globemaster is one of the workhorses of the U.S. Air Force’s mobility fleet, transporting everything from heavy weaponry, like tanks, to hundreds of passengers. But the Air Force has another mission in mind for the massive aircraft: carrying pallets of standoff cruise missiles. As...
MilitaryTimes
F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has begun sending fighter jets to Kadena Air Base in Japan to take the place of aging F-15s headed for retirement. F-22A Raptors from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska arrived at Kadena on Nov. 4, Pacific Air Forces said in a release.
MilitaryTimes
Military finishes draining Red Hill storage facility fuel pipelines
HONOLULU — The U.S. military said it is finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation’s tap water and sickened 6,000 people. About 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel had been sitting...
MilitaryTimes
North Korea slams US for raising alleged arms supply to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday accused the United States of cooking up a “plot-breeding story” on its alleged arms transfer to Russia, arguing it has never sent artillery shells to Moscow. Last week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly...
Anger as Dad Tells Visiting Stepson to Stay in a Hotel: 'This Is His Home'
"Absolutely nobody would be making my children unwelcome in the family home," said one Reddit user commenting on the post.
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
