Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Related
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior Day
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team celebrated senior day with a 31-3 win over Austin College in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Shelton Stadium.
mcmurrysports.com
WAR HAWKS MOVE OVER .500 IN DUAL COMPETITION
ABILENE, TEXAS – The first of two 2022-23 home events for McMurry University men's and women's swimming was just what head coach Arthur Wang was looking for. With the fall portion of the year continuing to progress, the War Hawks head coach was wanting to see his teams in competition with a trip to Trinity University in San Antonio for a midseason invitational Nov. 17-19. "It was nice to see both teams win, but honestly, we just needed to get a meet in," McMurry's head coach said. "It's been three weeks since we last competed."
17 local high schools set to play in UIL bi-district round of Texas high school playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 local high schools from the borderland are set to play in bi-district round of the Texas high school football playoffs. Here’s a look at the bi-district round schedule: CLASS 6A Division I Bracket Odessa Permian-Pebble Hills, Friday, 4 p.m. MT, SISD’s Student Activities Complex Franklin-Midland Legacy, Thursday, 7 p.m. […]
mcmurrysports.com
MCMURRY CONCLUDES 2022 SLATE IN ASC TOURNEY
DALLAS, TEXAS – A white-hot offensive performance by third-seeded East Texas Baptist University turned out to be the difference in the 2022 American Southwest Conference tournament quarterfinal round action on Thursday, November 3. The sixth-seeded War Hawks tried to battle back from a 25-4 first-set loss in which the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Taylor County, TX
Texas’s Taylor County is a thriving community with a rich history, attractions, and things to do. It's named after the Taylor brothers, who died at the Battle of the Alamo, and it is the perfect place to visit if you're interested in knowing a large chunk of Texas history.
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD Statement
Holland Health Science BuildingHardin-Simmons University. After 15 years on the Hardin-Simmons University campus, Abilene ISD’s Holland Medical High School will move to a new location at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Even though it will no longer be on HSU’s campus, Holland Medical High School, named for HSU benefactors Scotty and Jacque Holland, will continue to educate high school students interested in health professions.
Faculty: Decreased enrollment, lack of transparency, McMurry lawsuit among reasons for ‘vote of no confidence’ against Hardin-Simmons president
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Faculty at Hardin-Simmons University are citing several reasons behind a vote of no confidence issued against President Eric Bruntmyer, including decreased enrollment, a lack of financial transparency, and an ongoing lawsuit from McMurry University. Faculty Vice President Professor Melissa Milliorn detailed what happened during the vote of no confidence, which took […]
Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
BREAKING NEWS: Truck and RV collide near Old Anson Road
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and RV collided off of I-20 heading west early Sunday afternoon, taking out a guard rail in the process. Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, two vehicles collided on I-20 near the Grape Street exit. 2:07 p.m. UPDATE: Traffic is slightly backed up and tow trucks are on scene. […]
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
Road closure notice: Construction near the Mall of Abilene begins
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west […]
Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
colemantoday.com
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
New potential developments in Abilene, residents voice concerns about what this will do to their homes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The planning and zoning commission are recommending a zoning change for new housing and other developments on land near West Lake Road, heading out to Lake Fort Phantom. Some residents in the area are voicing their concerns, worried they might lose what they call home. Willie Talamantez, resident of Pleasant Homes Mobile Community […]
‘We were shocked’: Big sister of South Abilene trick-or-treater describes finding chocolate bar with needle handed out on Halloween
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – An Abilene woman reported finding a needle in a child’s candy bar after trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday. In Wednesday’s police reports, the Abilene Police Department (APD) said a ‘foreign object’ was found in a candy bar while out trick-or-treating in South Abilene. It was an incident labeled as Tampering with a […]
Report: Abilene woman severely injures passenger while driving intoxicated nearly 4 times legal limit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been arrested. Alexis Escobar was taken into custody Tuesday for Intoxication Assault in connection to the crash, which happened in August. Court documents […]
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
Comments / 0