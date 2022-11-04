ABILENE, TEXAS – The first of two 2022-23 home events for McMurry University men's and women's swimming was just what head coach Arthur Wang was looking for. With the fall portion of the year continuing to progress, the War Hawks head coach was wanting to see his teams in competition with a trip to Trinity University in San Antonio for a midseason invitational Nov. 17-19. "It was nice to see both teams win, but honestly, we just needed to get a meet in," McMurry's head coach said. "It's been three weeks since we last competed."

