Pennsylvania State

alleghenyfront.org

How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin

Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
RUSSELLTON, PA
TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

State law aligns gross weight for EV commercial vehicles

Act 145 of 2022, which Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed into law, increases the maximum allowable gross weight for electric-powered commercial vehicles from 80,000 pounds to 82,000 pounds. This aligns Pennsylvania law with federal law and does not impact road and bridge conditions. “There is a burgeoning market demand for alternative fuels to power the […] The post State law aligns gross weight for EV commercial vehicles appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

