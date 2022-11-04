Read full article on original website
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
KWTX
Local doctors oppose making Daylight Saving Time permanent due to health concerns
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As people gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, the push to stay on standard time is gaining momentum. Daylight Saving Time (DST) came to an end early Sunday morning. “The benefit of that is we gain an extra hour of sleep,” said Dr. Carl...
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
CBS Austin
Preparing for a potentially severe 2022 cold and flu season
Many health experts are predicting that the 2022 cold and flu season could be the most severe in years. Joining us to discuss is Best-selling Author and Medical Contributor, Dr. Ian Smith. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
KXAN
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
Woman with nonverbal autism missing from north Austin
Monique Barfield's family told APD she has nonverbal autism.
Auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 leaves 1 dead in north Austin
It happened around midnight near the 15700 block of the I-35 northbound service road. Austin-Travis County EMS said the adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person dead following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
hellogeorgetown.com
Community Invited to Attend Annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Georgetown, Texas Field of Honor
The annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Georgetown is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2 Texas Drive. All veterans and their families attending will be recognized, and several veterans will participate in the program. The Georgetown High School band, orchestra, and choir will provide music beginning at 10:45 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Hays County election: Marijuana decriminalization on the San Marcos ballot
San Marcos voters will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits.
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
mycanyonlake.com
New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday
Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
