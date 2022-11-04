ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
Preparing for a potentially severe 2022 cold and flu season

Many health experts are predicting that the 2022 cold and flu season could be the most severe in years. Joining us to discuss is Best-selling Author and Medical Contributor, Dr. Ian Smith. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
Austin police seeking missing woman believed to be in danger

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed to be in danger. Monique Barfield, 27, was reported missing on Sunday around 6:25 p.m. She was last seen on the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. Barfield's family told police she has...
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Community Invited to Attend Annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Georgetown, Texas Field of Honor

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Georgetown is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza, 2 Texas Drive. All veterans and their families attending will be recognized, and several veterans will participate in the program. The Georgetown High School band, orchestra, and choir will provide music beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday

Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
