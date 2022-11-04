Faribault council denies stop signs, other road requests

Faribault city councilors nixed five requests Tuesday for new stop signs, drop-off parking and pedestrian crossing lights. The councilors asked a church council to weigh in before deciding on a request to restrict parking.

At a work session, members reviewed six requests from citizens and organizations for changes to city roadways. Public Works Director Travis Block recommended rejecting all of the applications.

Paradise Center for the Arts sought to permanently add two pickup and drop-off-only parking spaces and a pedestrian ramp in front of the center on Central Avenue.

Block said the ramp would require a reduction in parking spaces and recent short-term parking space requests have been denied, because they would benefit some downtown establishments more than others.

Councilors had some concern about limited handicap accessibility downtown. Mayor Kevin Voracek noted the downtown parking plan includes a future handicap parking space and curb-cutout on that block, though City Administrator Tim Murray added that might not happen until Central Avenue needs to be reconstructed.

Councilors suggested Paradise could station a volunteer outside and use cones or get a sign of their own to temporarily hold a spot for drop-offs and pickups before and after showtimes. While the city can’t officially approve such an arrangement, councilors said the city wouldn’t stop it in unless complaints are received.

The council also considered multiple requests to add stop signs.

One suggestion was received for Seventh Street NW before and after the low railroad bridge. The requestor thought making trucks stop might reduce the number of trucks that strike the bridge. But Block said there was no reason to believe stop signs would be any more effective than the flashing warning signs currently present.

Another citizen requested the two-way stop be expanded to a four-way stop at Central Avenue and Seventh Street NW/First Avenue NE, due to the increased traffic from the new Straight River Apartments nearby.

But Block and some councilors worried adding stop signs would create more backups on Seventh Street/First Avenue that could be dangerous, due to the bend in the road on First Avenue, especially in icy conditions.

A citizen also requested two stop signs be added on 14th Street NE, to make the intersections at Legacy Drive and at East View Drive four-way stops. The requestor’s goal was to slow traffic on 14th Street, but Block said more stop signs actually could have the opposite effect.

“In many cases, traffic speeds up, because they’re irritated that they had to stop,” he said.

The city also received a request to add a solar light alert system at the crosswalk on Fourth Avenue SW and Fifth Street SW that would activate when a pedestrian is crossing.

Block said such lighting systems cost about $10,000, and the intersection does not have any special hazard to justify that expense.

The public works director also expressed concern about “sign pollution.”

“People just get desensitized to seeing those,” he said.

Lastly, the council heard a request from a Divine Mercy Catholic Church parishioner to prohibit parking on the south side of Mercy Drive.

The city’s fire chief said there is enough room for emergency vehicles to get down the street that leads to the church, even when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street. But some councilors agreed that congestion from the parked cars is problematic.

“As a parishioner of the church, I’ve been begging for this for years,” said Councilor Tom Spooner. He added concern for school buses that will soon be using the road when Divine Mercy Catholic School moves onto the campus.

Before making a decision, the council decided to ask the church council to weigh in.