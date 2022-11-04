Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
Paul Heyman Believes Brock Lesnar Now Respects This WWE Superstar
That’s a big compliment. There are very few wrestlers in history who have felt like true attractions but Brock Lesnar fits the mold. Lesnar is like almost no one else in wrestling and that has been the case for a long time now. It means a lot to be considered in the same breath as someone of that caliber, but now Lesnar may have become impressed by one of his fellow current stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Signs Top Free Agent
A top free agent has now seemingly signed their deal to join AEW, weeks after they were already rumoured to have done so. Bandido debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the 28th of September edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia where he challenged ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. As ever, the Mexican star was impressive in his outing but failed to defeat Jericho who has vowed to take out everyone ever associated with Ring of Honor.
Yardbarker
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Set For Television Return This Week
WWE has a roster full of Superstars who work very hard, but sometimes they need a break. The company crafted a storyline injury for Sheamus so he could get married, but his return is coming very soon. Sheamus was putting on banger after banger until The Bloodline put a stop...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Files Trademark For Specialty Match, Former PPV Name
On November 2, 2022, WWE has filed to trademark “TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs” under clothing purposes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Training With Ex-WWE Superstar
Sasha Banks has been spotted training in the ring with a former WWE Superstar as fans wonder if The Boss is set to make a comeback to WWE. It was back in May 2022 when Banks and fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi walked out of the company when they were frustrated with the creative direction at the time. Both women have recently been returned to the company’s signature opening.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt-Alexa Bliss Reunion At Crown Jewel
There is something brewing again between WWE superstars Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event showed a clip of Bray Wyatt’s moth logo while Alexa Bliss was being interviewed prior to her Tag Team Title defense against Damage CTRL. What fans noticed the most...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Reveals Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Tell Him About Montreal Screwjob
Jim Ross has revealed a surprisingly good-hearted side of Vince McMahon amidst the turmoil of “Montreal”. November 9th, 1997 is perhaps the most infamous date in pro-wrestling history. It was the night that Bret Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWE Title under orders from Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 1997. The Screwjob caused immediate upheaval in WWE and changed the course of wrestling history.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Drags Dave Meltzer’s 5-Star Rating System After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year baffled many, as he was seen as a proper star. Regardless, he came back to WWE earlier this year and has been booked strongly since then. He had a match at Crown Jewel and decided to drag Dave Meltzer right after that.
wrestlinginc.com
The Details Behind Bret Hart's Final WCW Match
To call yourself "the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," you must have a great deal of confidence in your abilities. Bret "The Hitman" Hart has tried to embody that moniker throughout his entire wrestling career, having grown up in a legendary wrestling family. After an extremely successful career with WWE, where he was a 5-time WWE Champion, he left in controversial fashion, following the "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series in November 1997 — going on to sign with the rival promotion WCW and debuting on "Monday Nitro" the following month.
tjrwrestling.net
Two Major NXT Title Matches Announced For November 15 Episode
The WWE NXT brand continues to feature title matches on its television show with two major title matches announced for next week. On the November 15th episode of NXT, Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose will each have very difficult title defenses. Breakker will have to put his NXT Championship on...
