Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
kalb.com
Last-minute controversy over proposed taxes in Avoyelles Parish
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With election day tomorrow and early voting having already passed, the hope is that most voters are already informed on what decisions they will make when filling out their ballots. However, recent controversy has played out in Avoyelles Parish over two tax measures, leading to last-minute disagreement among parish leaders and residents.
Natchez-Adams School District receives $50K for Washington School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) approved a $50,000 grant to the Natchez-Adams School District for the creation of a master plan for the Washington School. The plan for the site will include a conditions assessment, recommendations on priorities for repair and restoration, and […]
Man arrested in Louisiana for Natchez armed robberies
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Vidalia, Louisiana, for the armed robberies of two Natchez businesses. Officials with the Natchez Police Department (NPD) said the first armed robbery occurred at Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive on Saturday, October 29. The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived, […]
USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Robbers break into ATM at small town Mississippi bank, make away with unknown amount of money.
Police are looking for two suspects who made away with an unknown amount of cash from an ATM they broke into from a small town Mississippi bank. The Bude Police Department released a video from a surveillance camera recording the break-in on Thursday. The incident happened at approximately 2:10 a.m....
Mississippi man dies in motorcycle crash in Louisiana
A Mississippi man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Louisiana Thursday evening. Louisiana State Police Troop E responded the crash at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday on Rountree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez. The...
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis
FERRIDAY, La. — (AP) — Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin'...
Mississippi man killed in late night wreck
A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Natchez man Saturday night. Matthew Marks, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kingston Road early this morning. The accident occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Adams County Coroner James Lee. Lee said Marks was driving...
theadvocate.com
Jerry Lee Lewis is celebrated at memorial service in his Louisiana hometown
FERRIDAY -- Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his northeast Louisiana hometown. "The Killer," known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," died Oct. 28...
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
Concordia Parish Sheriff deputies arrest man who allegedly robbed market worker at gunpoint
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Natchez Police were dispatched to Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Once police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled the location riding in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer or Envoy. According to officers, the suspect was identified as […]
actionnews5.com
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Jerry Lee Lewis will be laid to rest in Ferriday, La. Woman accused in deadly shooting of Memphis toddler turns herself in.
Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle.
Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers arrived on the...
Comments / 0