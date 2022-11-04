ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

kalb.com

Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Last-minute controversy over proposed taxes in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With election day tomorrow and early voting having already passed, the hope is that most voters are already informed on what decisions they will make when filling out their ballots. However, recent controversy has played out in Avoyelles Parish over two tax measures, leading to last-minute disagreement among parish leaders and residents.
WJTV 12

Natchez-Adams School District receives $50K for Washington School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) approved a $50,000 grant to the Natchez-Adams School District for the creation of a master plan for the Washington School. The plan for the site will include a conditions assessment, recommendations on priorities for repair and restoration, and […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in Louisiana for Natchez armed robberies

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Vidalia, Louisiana, for the armed robberies of two Natchez businesses. Officials with the Natchez Police Department (NPD) said the first armed robbery occurred at Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive on Saturday, October 29. The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived, […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man killed in late night wreck

A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Natchez man Saturday night. Matthew Marks, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Kingston Road early this morning. The accident occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Adams County Coroner James Lee. Lee said Marks was driving...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle.

Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers arrived on the...
NATCHEZ, MS

