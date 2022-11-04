ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why Crypto Exchange FTX Passed on Funding Twitter Acquisition

The chief executive of FTX is revealing why the crypto exchange passed on funding Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media giant Twitter. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells his 793,500 Twitter followers that FTX stayed on the sidelines because it wasn’t clear how the social media platform would incorporate crypto technology into its business model with Musk at its helm.
Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why

Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Moves USDC Reserves Into Fund Managed by BlackRock

US-based peer-to-peer payments company Circle has moved some of its USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin reserves into a fund controlled by $10 trillion asset management firm BlackRock. In a blog post written by Circle’s chief financial officer Jeremy Fox-Geen, the stablecoin issuer says it’s working towards minimizing liquidity, counterparty, operational and reputational risks to assure USDC holders that they can redeem their crypto assets for US dollars on a 1:1 basis at any given moment.
Top Crypto Analysts Forecast Extended Rally for Ethereum Rival Solana – Here Are Their Targets

A trio of widely followed crypto strategists believes that more rallies are in sight for top Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL). Starting with pseudonymous crypto trader Cantering Clark, the analyst tells his 149,500 Twitter followers that Solana is in a position to rally toward his target after building a multi-month base and taking out its diagonal resistance.
How Blockchain-as-a-Service Will Benefit the Enterprise

Well, it’s 2022, and a lot has changed. Public clouds like AWS, Azure and more offer BaaS (blockchain-as-a-service). Even enterprise software giants like Oracle, IBM and Microsoft have jumped on the bandwagon. Why? Because they’ve all realized that blockchain is much more than just Bitcoin (BTC). In fact, it’s...
XRP Sees Third Consecutive Week of Institutional Capital As SEC Case Against Ripple Weakens: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager is reporting that institutional investors have been buying up XRP for the last three consecutive weeks. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says XRP’s boost in institutional flows suggests that investors think the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is looking weaker.
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.

