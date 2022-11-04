Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC in Midst of Carving Multi-Month Bottom Formation
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted last year’s Bitcoin meltdown thinks that BTC is in the process of printing a bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 129,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a classic reversal pattern on the daily chart. “Adam and Eve bottom...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why Crypto Exchange FTX Passed on Funding Twitter Acquisition
The chief executive of FTX is revealing why the crypto exchange passed on funding Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media giant Twitter. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells his 793,500 Twitter followers that FTX stayed on the sidelines because it wasn’t clear how the social media platform would incorporate crypto technology into its business model with Musk at its helm.
dailyhodl.com
Polygon Witnesses Sharp Drop in Supply As MATIC Disappears From Exchanges: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm is revealing that blockchain scaling solution Polygon is witnessing a dramatic drop in the supply of MATIC on crypto exchanges even after the token’s explosive rally in the last few days. In a new report, Santiment says the “crowd is piling in” on Polygon as...
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Forecasts Imminent Rallies for Bitcoin, Chainlink (LINK) and One of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals
A closely followed crypto trader known for calling moves in the altcoin market says that Bitcoin (BTC) and two other digital assets are ready for rallies this week. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 538,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is about to break out and target the $22,700 area.
dailyhodl.com
Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why
Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Moves USDC Reserves Into Fund Managed by BlackRock
US-based peer-to-peer payments company Circle has moved some of its USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin reserves into a fund controlled by $10 trillion asset management firm BlackRock. In a blog post written by Circle’s chief financial officer Jeremy Fox-Geen, the stablecoin issuer says it’s working towards minimizing liquidity, counterparty, operational and reputational risks to assure USDC holders that they can redeem their crypto assets for US dollars on a 1:1 basis at any given moment.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Three Things Must Happen for Crypto To Reach Mass Adoption
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says that three vital things must take place to make the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies a reality. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, O’Leary first sets his sights on a need to improve crypto wallets, calling the existing ones hard to use.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analysts Forecast Extended Rally for Ethereum Rival Solana – Here Are Their Targets
A trio of widely followed crypto strategists believes that more rallies are in sight for top Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL). Starting with pseudonymous crypto trader Cantering Clark, the analyst tells his 149,500 Twitter followers that Solana is in a position to rally toward his target after building a multi-month base and taking out its diagonal resistance.
dailyhodl.com
How Blockchain-as-a-Service Will Benefit the Enterprise
Well, it’s 2022, and a lot has changed. Public clouds like AWS, Azure and more offer BaaS (blockchain-as-a-service). Even enterprise software giants like Oracle, IBM and Microsoft have jumped on the bandwagon. Why? Because they’ve all realized that blockchain is much more than just Bitcoin (BTC). In fact, it’s...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Sees Third Consecutive Week of Institutional Capital As SEC Case Against Ripple Weakens: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is reporting that institutional investors have been buying up XRP for the last three consecutive weeks. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says XRP’s boost in institutional flows suggests that investors think the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is looking weaker.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Collapse Issues Solana Alert, Says Traders Not Ready for What’s Coming
A crypto analyst and trader known for accurately predicting the big 2022 market crash is putting Solana (SOL) bulls on notice. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 588,000 Twitter followers that crypto markets are likely forming a classic bull trap. With the recent jump in prices, Capo says...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Expanding Euro Coin (EUROC) to Major Ethereum Rival in 2023
Digital financial technology firm Circle says it will bring its Euro-pegged stablecoin to smart contract platform Solana (SOL). The issuer of USD Coin (USDC) says it is rolling out native support of the Euro Coin (EUROC) to the Ethereum rival by the first half of 2023. Circle also says its...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Ethereum, Polygon and One Altcoin That Erupted 232% in a Week, According to Popular Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is outlining what’s in store for a trio of altcoins including Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). Popular crypto analyst Rekt tells his 329,200 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely poised for extended rallies as long as it stays above support at $1,448. “ETH retest...
dailyhodl.com
$854,000,000 in Liquidations Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As FTX Token (FTT) Collapses 86%
FTX Token (FTT) is leading the market crash and is currently trading at $2.91, down over 86% in the last day and 93% down from its all time high. At time of writing, FTT is a low-cap altcoin, with a market cap of $773 million. FTT’s price crash coincides with...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Ethereum (ETH) Forming Massive and ‘Very Bullish’ Technical Pattern
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that after breaking a downtrend Ethereum (ETH) is forming a strong bullish technical pattern. In the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market cap may form a cup-and-handle pattern. The so-called William O’Neil’s Cup with Handle...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Issues Warning to Investors, Says Fed on Path to Overcorrecting and Breaking Markets
Nearly a year after accurately nailing the start of a major crash in global markets, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya is warning investors that the Federal Reserve is determined to crush demand in an effort to tame inflation. In a new episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya says investors should buckle up...
dailyhodl.com
Polkadot (DOT) Developer Addresses SEC, Says DOT Token Has Transformed From Security to Software
A top executive of the development team behind Polkadot (DOT) is asserting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the interoperability blockchain’s native token no longer counts as a security. In a new blog post, Daniel Schoenberger, the Web3 Foundation’s chief legal officer, tells the SEC that...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon and Five Additional Altcoins Are Towering Above the Rest in November, According to Crypto Trader Luke Martin
Popular crypto trader Luke Martin says six altcoins, including blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), are the ones to watch this month. Martin tells his 320,900 Twitter followers that after last week’s rally, altcoins won’t go up in a straight line, could endure pullbacks and could “range for a while.”
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
