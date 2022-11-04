ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Attempted robbery victim hit by vehicle in West Hollywood

By Danielle Radin
 4 days ago

Robbery victim hit by vehicle in West Hollywood 00:30

Two people tried to steal jewelry from a man at gunpoint and then hit him with their vehicle, according to investigators.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department, the victim was ultimately hit by the suspects' vehicle, which sped off. The vehicle was described as a dark 4-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti. Paramedics sent to the location on a report that a pedestrian was injured by a vehicle took the man to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire department.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in an unknown condition.

The suspects are currently at large. There is no suspect information available.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

