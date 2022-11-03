Read full article on original website
EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.61%. A...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%....
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter ago,...
Ready Capital (RC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ready Capital (RC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.35%. A quarter...
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Qiagen (QGEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A quarter ago,...
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.48%. A quarter...
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.98 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.83. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.07%. A...
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
Park-Ohio (PKOH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Park-Ohio (PKOH) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.18%. A quarter ago,...
