Indianapolis, IN

NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

By Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ashe Post & Times

Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Mike Kafka, who is in his first season as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator, was installed as the +300 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to succeed Reich. He's favored over Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+500). It has been a rapid rise for Kafka, a former journeyman quarterback and assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs who was given a preseason trial run by new Giants head coach...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Offense: F The Packers produced 389 total yards, a gaudy total for this struggling unit. But they couldn’t finish drives, finishing with nine points despite eight trips inside Detroit territory and three inside the 10-yard line. Most of the blame should be directed at quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Syndication: Indianapolis

Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown

Rookie Ahmad Gardner broke up Josh Allen's final pass with 33 seconds remaining as the New York Jets rallied for a dramatic 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (6-3) took their three-point lead after Greg Zuerlein kicked a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining, capping a 13-play drive where New York ran nine times and forced Buffalo (6-2) to use its three remaining timeouts. On the Bills' final possession, New York defensive end Bryce Huff hit Josh...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the end zone as he makes a touchdown during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday. Also, running back Aaron Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's stunning upset loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks on the season. He started every game this season and had 32 tackles, including seven...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. Also returning to practice were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell was injured in the first game of the season, missing two months with a sprained right MCL in his knee. Mitchell was hurt after being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson, whose shoulder collided with Mitchell's knee....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday. ...
Ashe Post & Times

Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play. "I think for me it's a credit to...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers was dressed mostly in black when he arrived in the visiting interview room at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Black stocking cap, black sleeveless hoodie over a long-sleeved black T-shirt and black shoes, paired with gray sweatpants. That’s pretty common attire for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and yet it felt more appropriate than ever. A look of mourning for a season on life support. There’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Syndication: The Record

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, left, talks to safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
West Jefferson, NC

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

