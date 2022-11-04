Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Make Your Vote Count
Just before the close of the early voting period on Nov. 7, 2,233 votes were cast in Newport and 2,242 people voted in Middletown ahead of the General Election. Of the 2,233 votes in Newport, 1,496 were from early in-person voting and 737 came in the form of mail ballots. In Middletown, 594 have already voted by mail and 1,648 people voted early and in person.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell makes appointments to local boards
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has made several appointments to local boards. William Comeau, who was named this year’s Grand Marshall of the City’s Veterans Day Parade, has been appointed to the Veterans Advisory Board. Comeau is a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was awarded a combat infantry badge, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service for his service in Vietnam from 1966-1967, the Presidential Unit Citation for his participation in the Battle of Suoi Tre in March 1967, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Unit Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
Cicilline wins 7th term in RI’s 1st Congressional District
Democrat David Cicilline has defeated GOP challenger Allen Waters in the race for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, WPRI 12 projects.
ecori.org
Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records
WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
nrinow.news
Burrillville Town Council candidates: An apples to apples comparison
BURRILLVILLE – Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Burrillville Town Council, and while they have already said much to potential voters in various press releases, you may be wondering how they stack up side by side. NRI NOW asked the candidates to provide biographic information, along...
Sheriff Hodgson draws aggressive challenge from Heroux
Voters will decide Tuesday whether Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson should continue running the county jails after 25 years in the job or if Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux should replace him.
iheart.com
Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site
Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
newportthisweek.com
Public Invited to Climb Miantonomi Park Tower
Newporters are invited to climb to the top of the Miantonomi Park tower which will be open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day. This event, which is being organized by the City of Newport, Miantonomi Park Commission, and...
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor
The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Black Business Association announces new headquarters, it will serve as an equity business hub
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined Lisa Ranglin, Founder, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA), along with Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation to announce the acquisition of 220 Smith Street to serve as RIBBA’s new headquarters and a co-work space for budding entrepreneurs in the city that are looking to scale up.
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
nrinow.news
RIDEM to begin removal of 44 docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has announced plans to begin removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground this week along more than 2,000 feet of shoreline at the 235-acre property. DEM acquired the campground for $2 million, using financing from the state’s open space...
Woonsocket Call
Rehabilitation Hospital ownership change approved
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) last week approved a Change in Effective Control (CEC) application for the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode of Island at 116 Eddie Dowling Highway that could be a step toward major changes for the Landmark Medical Center affiliated facility. Landmark and...
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
rinewstoday.com
You owe me nothing – Michael Morse
If it all came crashing down, and we had to start from scratch; no power, no phones, no pottery, tools or anything, it would take a thousand years to get back to where we are. Instead of noticing all we have, we choose to want better and more. We covet the things our neighbors have, things like a newer car, bigger home and nicer clothes.
Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Monday the owner of a kayak found in Newport made it to shore safely.
GoLocalProv
Court Grants Motion to Exhume RI Woman’s Remains - Daughter Hopes Latest Tech Will Provide Answers
A motion was granted this week allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural." Her daughter Lauren Lee Malloy — who was just 18 months old when her mother died in her apartment in East Providence — has always believed it was an unsolved homicide.
fallriverreporter.com
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
actionnews5.com
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
