Newport, RI

newportthisweek.com

Make Your Vote Count

Just before the close of the early voting period on Nov. 7, 2,233 votes were cast in Newport and 2,242 people voted in Middletown ahead of the General Election. Of the 2,233 votes in Newport, 1,496 were from early in-person voting and 737 came in the form of mail ballots. In Middletown, 594 have already voted by mail and 1,648 people voted early and in person.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell makes appointments to local boards

“Mayor Jon Mitchell has made several appointments to local boards. William Comeau, who was named this year’s Grand Marshall of the City’s Veterans Day Parade, has been appointed to the Veterans Advisory Board. Comeau is a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was awarded a combat infantry badge, the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service for his service in Vietnam from 1966-1967, the Presidential Unit Citation for his participation in the Battle of Suoi Tre in March 1967, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Unit Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville Town Council candidates: An apples to apples comparison

BURRILLVILLE – Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Burrillville Town Council, and while they have already said much to potential voters in various press releases, you may be wondering how they stack up side by side. NRI NOW asked the candidates to provide biographic information, along...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
iheart.com

Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site

Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
PAWTUCKET, RI
newportthisweek.com

Public Invited to Climb Miantonomi Park Tower

Newporters are invited to climb to the top of the Miantonomi Park tower which will be open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in observance of Veterans Day. This event, which is being organized by the City of Newport, Miantonomi Park Commission, and...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor

The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Black Business Association announces new headquarters, it will serve as an equity business hub

Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined Lisa Ranglin, Founder, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA), along with Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation to announce the acquisition of 220 Smith Street to serve as RIBBA’s new headquarters and a co-work space for budding entrepreneurs in the city that are looking to scale up.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat

This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Rehabilitation Hospital ownership change approved

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) last week approved a Change in Effective Control (CEC) application for the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode of Island at 116 Eddie Dowling Highway that could be a step toward major changes for the Landmark Medical Center affiliated facility. Landmark and...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
rinewstoday.com

You owe me nothing – Michael Morse

If it all came crashing down, and we had to start from scratch; no power, no phones, no pottery, tools or anything, it would take a thousand years to get back to where we are. Instead of noticing all we have, we choose to want better and more. We covet the things our neighbors have, things like a newer car, bigger home and nicer clothes.
actionnews5.com

Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

