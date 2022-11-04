Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
NFL
Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich
The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday. The news is, well, shocking. Saturday has zero coaching...
NFL
Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints
The weapons at Lamar Jackson's disposal have taken another hit heading into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries, the team announced Sunday. The All-Pro TE has been Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 10 waiver wire
I'm not going to sugarcoat it, y'all. This is an AWFUL waiver wire week. It's the heart of the fantasy playoff push and I wish I could offer you something spicy and league-winning. I've got neither. If D'Onta Foreman (who disappointed this week) and Kadarius Toney (who looked great but wasn't used extensively) were jalapeños, we've got a couple bell peppers and a bushel of tomatoes in Week 10. But hey, you know what they say: You can't make a supreme pizza without bell peppers and tomato sauce. Pretty sure that was Confucius or Sun Tzu ... definitely not me.
NFL
Late rally vs. Rams could be reminder Tom Brady, Buccaneers needed to save season
TAMPA, Fla. -- In the final seconds, all the hopes and disappointments of the Buccaneers' season were present in the huddle. The offense had sputtered and not managed even one touchdown. There had been drops, and miscommunications and a lack of creativity and juice. An already-broken offense looked utterly shattered.
NFL
NFL Week 9 takeaways: New York Jets good, Los Angeles Rams bad, Green Bay Packers UGLY
The Dolphins' offense rocked. The Falcons' defense literally dropped the ball. And the Panthers' D just gave up another Joe Mixon score. That's just the appetizer. Let's get to the main course!. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 9, Schein Nine style. THE GOOD. 1. 6-3...
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night
Baltimore's offense is finding its groove. The Ravens needed just one drive to work out the kinks before launching one of their most impressive, methodical scoring campaigns of the season. It began on Baltimore's second possession, in which the Ravens covered 76 yards in 11 plays, gaining five first downs and converting three third-down attempts. A statement of a drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, setting the tone for another productive night. Four of Baltimore's five scoring drives required at least eight plays, and the only quick-strike possession came after a takeaway that put the Ravens on New Orleans' 17-yard line. The style in which the Ravens scored was perhaps the most impressive part of it all. Jackson connected with 10 different targets on a night in which he didn't have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman at his disposal. Add in Kenyan Drake's 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts, plus Jackson's 11 carries for 82 yards, and you have a well-balanced offense that can attack from any angle. It gave the Saints fits and ultimately propelled the Ravens to an emphatic win on national television.
NFL
Several teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at trade deadline
The trade deadline came and went this week, coming with it a historic number of transactions. There were several major ones. If a few teams had their way, there would've been one more. Sources say DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a flurry of trade calls, with several teams reaching...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason
Each week in the 2022 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. The Week 10 pecking order is below. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from...
NFL
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper joined the Panthers when former coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. Pasqualoni, the...
NFL
Bills' Josh Allen on loss to Jets: It's tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like (expletive)'
Josh Allen's no good, very bad day resulted in an upset loss for the Bills, who watched their AFC East lead shrink to a half-game. Allen was the first to admit his failures against the Jets in the immediate aftermath. "It's tough to win in this league. We were playing...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez exited with a chest injury against the Seahawks. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy exited with a knee injury against the Chargers. Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau...
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'
The Packers find themselves on the precipice of a lost year with half a season still to play -- a near impossibility in the Aaron Rodgers era before 2022. After amassing 39 regular-season wins and two NFC Championship Game appearances in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels appear to have officially fallen off following a 15-9 defeat against the previously one-win Detroit Lions.
NFL
Script flips from agony to ecstasy for Chargers in triumph over Falcons
ATLANTA -- There's a lot of scar tissue that comes with being a Charger or a Charger fan. Year after year, decade after decade, games that appear to be won turn suddenly and end in defeat. Year after year, decade after decade, apparent victory turns to improbable defeat, causing the wound to grow wider and deeper each time.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down an unexpected upset in the AFC East as well as some big running back performances across the league. They also get into Week 9's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets and which players deserve a ratings boost in Madden after a big week.
NFL
Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
With the trade deadline passed, all eyes turn to the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. The star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is the biggest fish in the free-agent pool and likely the final splash that a postseason hopeful could add this season. He's believed close to medically ready to return, which means chatter about where Odell will sign should ratchet up.
NFL
Cardinals safety Budda Baker expected to miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain
Having lost two straight and four of their last five, the Arizona Cardinals were dealt some more bad news on Monday. Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.
NFL
The First Read, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes' night a reminder QB position is key; Bears unlocking Fields
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One young QB catching fire. -- New QB joins MVP race. But first, a reminder of just how crucial the QB position is to...
NFL
Bills QB Josh Allen expected to be limited this week due to elbow injury
Josh Allen downplayed his elbow injury suffered late in Sunday's loss to the Jets, but it will affect his week of preparation. Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. As of now, it's considered a situation to monitor rather than one that would keep him out of the contest versus the Vikings, per Rapoport, although Allen will undergo additional tests to be sure.
Comments / 0