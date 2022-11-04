ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Warriors at Pelicans: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors’ nightmare road trip is close to coming to an end.

Riding a four-game losing streak on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road, the Warriors will travel to the Big Easy for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

On Thursday, the Warriors looked like they were close to shaking their road struggles with a 15-point lead over the one-win Orlando Magic in the third quarter. However, Jalen Suggs and the Magic posted a furious run in the second half, including a 43-point third quarter to steal the game from the Warriors by one point, 130-129. With the Magic defense swarming Steph Curry, Klay Thompson had a chance to hit a game-winner in the closing seconds, but he missed off the rim.

Curry tallied a season-high 39 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field, with eight made triples to go along with nine assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes.

The Warriors (3-6) will have one last chance to salvage a single victory on their road trip on Friday against the Pelicans (4-3).

Before the Warriors travel to play the Pelicans, here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including how to watch and stream the contest.

How to watch:

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
  • Where: Smoothie King Arena – Orlando, FL

Warriors projected starting lineup

  • G – Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson
  • G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
  • F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas
  • F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State
  • F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Pelicans projected starting lineup

  • G – CJ McCollum – No. 3 – Gonzaga
  • G – Brandon Ingram – No.14 -Duke
  • F – Herb Jones – No. 5 – Alabama
  • F – Zion Williamson – No. 1 – Duke
  • F – Jonas Valanciounas – No. 17 – Lithuania

Injury Report

Note: Player availability subject to change before tipoff

Pelicans:

  • Brandon Ingram – Probable – Concussion; Protocols
  • Herb Jones – Probable – Right Knee; Hyperextension
  • Kira Lewis Jr. – Out – Right Knee; ACL Injury Recovery

Warriors:

  • Not Yet Submitted
  • Andre Iguodala – Out – Left Hip; Injury Management
  • Donte DiVincenzo – Out – Left Hamstring Strain

