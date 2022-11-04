Warriors at Pelicans: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors’ nightmare road trip is close to coming to an end.

Riding a four-game losing streak on the second leg of a back-to-back on the road, the Warriors will travel to the Big Easy for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

On Thursday, the Warriors looked like they were close to shaking their road struggles with a 15-point lead over the one-win Orlando Magic in the third quarter. However, Jalen Suggs and the Magic posted a furious run in the second half, including a 43-point third quarter to steal the game from the Warriors by one point, 130-129. With the Magic defense swarming Steph Curry, Klay Thompson had a chance to hit a game-winner in the closing seconds, but he missed off the rim.

Curry tallied a season-high 39 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field, with eight made triples to go along with nine assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes.

The Warriors (3-6) will have one last chance to salvage a single victory on their road trip on Friday against the Pelicans (4-3).

Before the Warriors travel to play the Pelicans, here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including how to watch and stream the contest.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

How to watch:

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 4

Friday, Nov. 4 Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

fuboTV (Watch for free) Where: Smoothie King Arena – Orlando, FL

Warriors projected starting lineup

G – Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State

F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

Pelicans projected starting lineup

G – CJ McCollum – No. 3 – Gonzaga

G – Brandon Ingram – No.14 -Duke

F – Herb Jones – No. 5 – Alabama

F – Zion Williamson – No. 1 – Duke

F – Jonas Valanciounas – No. 17 – Lithuania

Injury Report

Note: Player availability subject to change before tipoff

Pelicans:

Brandon Ingram – Probable – Concussion; Protocols

Herb Jones – Probable – Right Knee; Hyperextension

Kira Lewis Jr. – Out – Right Knee; ACL Injury Recovery

Warriors: