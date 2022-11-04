ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Netflix thinks you should watch these series next after you’re done with Manifest

This won’t come as any surprise to the show’s legions of fans or to anyone who’s watched its un-cancellation by Netflix unfold over the past year. Even so, after Netflix debuted the long-awaited 10-episode Season 4 of Manifest on Friday, so many people quickly binged the new season that it sent the show straight to #1 on the streamer in the US.
back2stonewall.com

Gay History – 1964: Four Years Before Stonewall The First Gay Cookbook Was Published

Four years before the Stonewall riots The Gay Cookbook by Lou Rand Hogan, a 280-page book “for that very special man in your life or for the jaded hostess whose soufflés no longer stand on their own.” was published and it that made no apologies in presenting an image of happy (if not campy) men cooking elaborate meals for their lovers.

