Stephen Black
2d ago

That works out to $18,000 per heat pump. Only the government could work a deal like this. Of course, like health care and college, government $$ pouring in will raise costs for everyone else.

Boneheadbiden
2d ago

Somebody please take the checkbook out of his hand please and tell him to quit bribing people

Dave Smith
2d ago

Heat pump are worthless below 30 degrees. You have to turn on the electric backup on it.

