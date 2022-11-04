ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Cara Tapken
4d ago

That's OK. Oregonians have heard enough from the Nation's most disliked gov anyway.

Reply(1)
5
Related
CBS News

2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan

While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson. Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election

It’s Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New law applies to Oregon elections today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

As Election Day nears, elections officials encouraging Oregonians to vote

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Election Day is November 8, and elections officials in Oregon are reminding voters that there’s still time for their voice to be heard. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that there’s still time to vote. The Secretary’s office reminds residents that completed ballots must be postmarked by November 8, or submitted to an official ballot drop site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For those who haven’t filled out their ballots, Fagan says that not all contests on the ballot have to be voted on and reminds voters to use a pen and sign the back of the return envelope. If you have lost your ballot, the Secretary of State says a local county elections office will be able to provide a new one.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets

Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of his days at Marion Square Park in Salem. He said he can’t remember anymore how many years he’s been homeless. But he does remember everything elected […] The post Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Track my Oregon or Washington ballot, locate drop box

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and many people have already turned in their ballot. If you want to check the status of your ballot, follow these links:. To find a ballot drop box location near you, visit these links.:. Election results will be posted...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: TBD No: TBD. Measure 2-137: Renewal of five-year local operating levy for K-12 education. Yes: TBD No: TBD.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy