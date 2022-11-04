Read full article on original website
Cara Tapken
4d ago
That's OK. Oregonians have heard enough from the Nation's most disliked gov anyway.
2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan
While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson. Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in...
opb.org
Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election
It’s Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
Hoyle or Skarlatos to replace DeFazio in Oregon 4th District
For the first time since 1986, it's an open race for Oregon's 4th Congressional District.
KDRV
New law applies to Oregon elections today
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon governor no longer a ‘toss-up?’ National forecaster moves to ‘Lean’
For weeks, two national, non-partisan election forecasters has listed Oregon’s three-way race for governor as a “toss-up.” One of them has moved. Sabato’s Crystal Ball from the University of Virginia Center for Politics says it is now calling the gubernatorial race as “Lean Democratic.”. That’s...
Drazan, Johnson, Kotek campaign differently on last day
As Oregon voters cast their ballots, the highest profile race continues to be the governor's race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson.
McLeod-Skinner, Chavez-DeRemer: Who takes Oregon 5th District?
The completely redrawn 5th Congressional District, represented for more than a decade by Kurt Schrader, will have a new representative once the votes are tallied Tuesday.
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
The contest in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, once a blue stronghold, was recently rated a "toss-up" amid GOP gains.
KGW
Oregon’s rural counties have returned a higher share of ballots than more urban ones
Ballots are still trickling in before Election Day, and will continue to do so after. But voters in primarily rural counties have returned a much higher percentage.
Final days: Kotek, Drazan, Johnson sprint for votes
In the final hours of campaigning before voters have their final say, the 3 candidates for Oregon governor kept stumping for votes. And where they spent their time is indicative of their strategies.
kezi.com
As Election Day nears, elections officials encouraging Oregonians to vote
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Election Day is November 8, and elections officials in Oregon are reminding voters that there’s still time for their voice to be heard. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that there’s still time to vote. The Secretary’s office reminds residents that completed ballots must be postmarked by November 8, or submitted to an official ballot drop site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For those who haven’t filled out their ballots, Fagan says that not all contests on the ballot have to be voted on and reminds voters to use a pen and sign the back of the return envelope. If you have lost your ballot, the Secretary of State says a local county elections office will be able to provide a new one.
Oregon voters to decide key races for governor, Congress, Legislature and more
Oregon voters have just three more days to cast their votes in some of the closest big races the state has seen in more than a decade, including the three-way race for governor, three open seats in Congress and big money contests that could decide the partisan balance of the Legislature.
Oregon House candidate Kori Haynes claims college degree but hasn’t shown proof
Kori Haynes, a Republican candidate in a tight race with Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, for a seat in the Oregon House representing a portion of Clackamas County wrote in the official Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet that she has a two-year college degree, but she hasn’t shown proof of it.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
NRA committee to be fined for delay in reporting donation to campaign against Oregon Measure 114 gun control initiative
The state Elections Division on Monday said it will fine a National Rifle Association political committee more than $8,000 for the tardy reporting of a $25,700 donation to the campaign opposing Oregon’s Measure 114 gun control ballot proposal. The NRA Oregonians for Freedom committee received the contribution from the...
Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets
Although Oregon’s political candidates talk about reducing homelessness, Jeff Widener said he still expects to be living on the street after the upcoming election. Widener, 65, spends most of his days at Marion Square Park in Salem. He said he can’t remember anymore how many years he’s been homeless. But he does remember everything elected […] The post Candidates talk about homelessness but not to those on the streets appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Track my Oregon or Washington ballot, locate drop box
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and many people have already turned in their ballot. If you want to check the status of your ballot, follow these links:. To find a ballot drop box location near you, visit these links.:. Election results will be posted...
focushillsboro.com
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
Oregon candidates, activists stump for votes in final days
In the closing days before the 2022 midterm elections, candidates and activists fanned out across Oregon stumping for votes and making their final arguments.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: TBD No: TBD. Measure 2-137: Renewal of five-year local operating levy for K-12 education. Yes: TBD No: TBD.
