2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL
Late rally vs. Rams could be reminder Tom Brady, Buccaneers needed to save season
TAMPA, Fla. -- In the final seconds, all the hopes and disappointments of the Buccaneers' season were present in the huddle. The offense had sputtered and not managed even one touchdown. There had been drops, and miscommunications and a lack of creativity and juice. An already-broken offense looked utterly shattered.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 10 waiver wire
I'm not going to sugarcoat it, y'all. This is an AWFUL waiver wire week. It's the heart of the fantasy playoff push and I wish I could offer you something spicy and league-winning. I've got neither. If D'Onta Foreman (who disappointed this week) and Kadarius Toney (who looked great but wasn't used extensively) were jalapeños, we've got a couple bell peppers and a bushel of tomatoes in Week 10. But hey, you know what they say: You can't make a supreme pizza without bell peppers and tomato sauce. Pretty sure that was Confucius or Sun Tzu ... definitely not me.
NFL
Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich
The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday. The news is, well, shocking. Saturday has zero coaching...
NFL
Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'
There's been much consternation regarding the New England Patriots' offense as it relates to the quarterback position. Turns out there's also concern over whether the opposing defenses know what's coming, as well. Though the Patriots won in dominant fashion against the Indianapolis Colts, 26-3, in Week 9, the offense still...
NFL
NFL Week 9 takeaways: New York Jets good, Los Angeles Rams bad, Green Bay Packers UGLY
The Dolphins' offense rocked. The Falcons' defense literally dropped the ball. And the Panthers' D just gave up another Joe Mixon score. That's just the appetizer. Let's get to the main course!. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 9, Schein Nine style. THE GOOD. 1. 6-3...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason
Each week in the 2022 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. The Week 10 pecking order is below. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from...
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night
Baltimore's offense is finding its groove. The Ravens needed just one drive to work out the kinks before launching one of their most impressive, methodical scoring campaigns of the season. It began on Baltimore's second possession, in which the Ravens covered 76 yards in 11 plays, gaining five first downs and converting three third-down attempts. A statement of a drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, setting the tone for another productive night. Four of Baltimore's five scoring drives required at least eight plays, and the only quick-strike possession came after a takeaway that put the Ravens on New Orleans' 17-yard line. The style in which the Ravens scored was perhaps the most impressive part of it all. Jackson connected with 10 different targets on a night in which he didn't have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman at his disposal. Add in Kenyan Drake's 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts, plus Jackson's 11 carries for 82 yards, and you have a well-balanced offense that can attack from any angle. It gave the Saints fits and ultimately propelled the Ravens to an emphatic win on national television.
NFL
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper joined the Panthers when former coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. Pasqualoni, the...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down an unexpected upset in the AFC East as well as some big running back performances across the league. They also get into Week 9's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets and which players deserve a ratings boost in Madden after a big week.
NFL
RB Kenyan Drake on Ravens' 188-yard rushing day vs. Saints: 'That's just what this team is all about'
The Baltimore Ravens offense pummeled the New Orleans Saints on the ground during Monday night's 27-13 road victory, generating 188 rushing yards, including a game-high 93 and two TDs from Kenyan Drake on 24 totes. "The human will can only take so much. It was just pounding down in and...
NFL
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) inactive for game vs. Chiefs; rookie Malik Willis to start
An injured ankle will keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill off the field for a second week in a row. Tannehill is officially inactive for the Tennessee Titans' Sunday night game at the Kansas City Chiefs. In Tannehill's absence, rookie QB Malik Willis will get his second career start in as many weeks.
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'
The Packers find themselves on the precipice of a lost year with half a season still to play -- a near impossibility in the Aaron Rodgers era before 2022. After amassing 39 regular-season wins and two NFC Championship Game appearances in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels appear to have officially fallen off following a 15-9 defeat against the previously one-win Detroit Lions.
NFL
Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
With the trade deadline passed, all eyes turn to the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. The star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is the biggest fish in the free-agent pool and likely the final splash that a postseason hopeful could add this season. He's believed close to medically ready to return, which means chatter about where Odell will sign should ratchet up.
NFL
Several teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at trade deadline
The trade deadline came and went this week, coming with it a historic number of transactions. There were several major ones. If a few teams had their way, there would've been one more. Sources say DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a flurry of trade calls, with several teams reaching...
NFL
P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons
Despite being benched at halftime of Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback P.J. Walker will remain the starter. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, per a source informed of the decision. Panthers interim head...
NFL
LB Roquan Smith impressed by Ravens defense after victorious debut: 'I don't see no weaknesses at all'
A new conference, new team and new scheme awaited Roquan Smith when he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. He got acclimated rather quickly it would seem. A week after he was moved, Smith made his debut on Monday, starting and tallying five tackles as part...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez exited with a chest injury against the Seahawks. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy exited with a knee injury against the Chargers. Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau...
NFL
Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the plan. Vegas attempted to trade the former first-round pick at the deadline but found...
