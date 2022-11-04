ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 10 waiver wire

I'm not going to sugarcoat it, y'all. This is an AWFUL waiver wire week. It's the heart of the fantasy playoff push and I wish I could offer you something spicy and league-winning. I've got neither. If D'Onta Foreman (who disappointed this week) and Kadarius Toney (who looked great but wasn't used extensively) were jalapeños, we've got a couple bell peppers and a bushel of tomatoes in Week 10. But hey, you know what they say: You can't make a supreme pizza without bell peppers and tomato sauce. Pretty sure that was Confucius or Sun Tzu ... definitely not me.
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night

Baltimore's offense is finding its groove. The Ravens needed just one drive to work out the kinks before launching one of their most impressive, methodical scoring campaigns of the season. It began on Baltimore's second possession, in which the Ravens covered 76 yards in 11 plays, gaining five first downs and converting three third-down attempts. A statement of a drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, setting the tone for another productive night. Four of Baltimore's five scoring drives required at least eight plays, and the only quick-strike possession came after a takeaway that put the Ravens on New Orleans' 17-yard line. The style in which the Ravens scored was perhaps the most impressive part of it all. Jackson connected with 10 different targets on a night in which he didn't have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman at his disposal. Add in Kenyan Drake's 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts, plus Jackson's 11 carries for 82 yards, and you have a well-balanced offense that can attack from any angle. It gave the Saints fits and ultimately propelled the Ravens to an emphatic win on national television.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down an unexpected upset in the AFC East as well as some big running back performances across the league. They also get into Week 9's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets and which players deserve a ratings boost in Madden after a big week.
NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

The Packers find themselves on the precipice of a lost year with half a season still to play -- a near impossibility in the Aaron Rodgers era before 2022. After amassing 39 regular-season wins and two NFC Championship Game appearances in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels appear to have officially fallen off following a 15-9 defeat against the previously one-win Detroit Lions.
NFL

Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the trade deadline passed, all eyes turn to the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. The star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is the biggest fish in the free-agent pool and likely the final splash that a postseason hopeful could add this season. He's believed close to medically ready to return, which means chatter about where Odell will sign should ratchet up.
NFL

P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons

Despite being benched at halftime of Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback P.J. Walker will remain the starter. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, per a source informed of the decision. Panthers interim head...
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez exited with a chest injury against the Seahawks. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy exited with a knee injury against the Chargers. Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau...
NFL

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the plan. Vegas attempted to trade the former first-round pick at the deadline but found...

