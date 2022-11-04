Baltimore's offense is finding its groove. The Ravens needed just one drive to work out the kinks before launching one of their most impressive, methodical scoring campaigns of the season. It began on Baltimore's second possession, in which the Ravens covered 76 yards in 11 plays, gaining five first downs and converting three third-down attempts. A statement of a drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, setting the tone for another productive night. Four of Baltimore's five scoring drives required at least eight plays, and the only quick-strike possession came after a takeaway that put the Ravens on New Orleans' 17-yard line. The style in which the Ravens scored was perhaps the most impressive part of it all. Jackson connected with 10 different targets on a night in which he didn't have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman at his disposal. Add in Kenyan Drake's 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts, plus Jackson's 11 carries for 82 yards, and you have a well-balanced offense that can attack from any angle. It gave the Saints fits and ultimately propelled the Ravens to an emphatic win on national television.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO